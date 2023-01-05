scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi’s web series Farzi gets release date

Raj & DK's web series Farzi, starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in February.

After the success of The Family Man, Raj & DK are back with a new web series starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Titled Farzi, the series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 10.

Previously, the first look of Shahid was shared with the description, “An artist who gets pulled into the murky high stakes of a con job and a fiery task force officer on the mission to rid the country of his menaces in a fast-paced, edgy one-of-a-kind thriller.” It appears that Shahid is the artist and Vijay plays the ‘fiery task force officer’.

 

A teaser shared on Wednesday had Shahid Kapoor working on a canvas and saying ‘artist toh artist hota hai (An artist is always an artist).’

 

Farzi also stars Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra and Bhuvan Arora. Raashi, in an earlier Instagram live, spoke about the show and said, “I have been dubbing for Farzi, and I have to tell you guys that there is something amazing coming your way. This is something I am very happy about. I loved mine and Shahid’s chemistry. I remember calling him and telling him that he has done an amazing job.”

Shahid Kapoor previously spoke to PTI about making his debut on an OTT platform. He said, “The choice to go on to the OTT platform was to break the trend, was to do something different and challenge myself. I have been doing this for almost 20 years, I need to feel challenged and excited.”

The actor added, “It is a long form format. I was excited to see how I can build a character over eight to nine episodes in the first season. We will see what happens after that. But that is very different from playing a character which is two hour and pretty much in one stretch. All those things are exciting. I actually enjoyed myself a lot.”

