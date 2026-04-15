‘He brought a cake’: SRK’s former bodyguard reveals the side of MS Dhoni that made a security guard cry

Yaseen Khan, who served as Shah Rukh Khan’s personal bodyguard for over a decade, has witnessed the worlds of Bollywood and cricket from close quarters. Now the founder of a Mumbai-based security firm, Khan has worked with top cricketers and A-list celebrities. In a recent conversation Khan opened up about his experience providing security to some of India’s biggest cricket stars and how different it is as compared to Bollywood celebrities.

‘Cricketers come from middle-class backgrounds’

In a conversation with Hindi Rush, Khan said the grounded upbringing of most cricketers shapes their personality.

“Most cricketers come from middle-class or lower middle-class families. Very few come from rich backgrounds. When you spend time with them, the environment becomes very normal and simple. For the past 7–8 years, I have occasionally provided security—whenever needed—to MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Abhishek Sharma. There are around 7–8 cricketers I work with.”