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‘He brought a cake’: SRK’s former bodyguard reveals the side of MS Dhoni that made a security guard cry
Yaseen Khan, who frequently provides security to cricketers MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and more, contrasts cricketers with Bollywood stars, and recalls when Ranveer Singh was an assistant director.
Yaseen Khan, who served as Shah Rukh Khan’s personal bodyguard for over a decade, has witnessed the worlds of Bollywood and cricket from close quarters. Now the founder of a Mumbai-based security firm, Khan has worked with top cricketers and A-list celebrities. In a recent conversation Khan opened up about his experience providing security to some of India’s biggest cricket stars and how different it is as compared to Bollywood celebrities.
‘Cricketers come from middle-class backgrounds’
In a conversation with Hindi Rush, Khan said the grounded upbringing of most cricketers shapes their personality.
“Most cricketers come from middle-class or lower middle-class families. Very few come from rich backgrounds. When you spend time with them, the environment becomes very normal and simple. For the past 7–8 years, I have occasionally provided security—whenever needed—to MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Abhishek Sharma. There are around 7–8 cricketers I work with.”
He revealed that he shares a special bond with Yuvraj Singh.
“I share a close bond with Yuvraj Singh, he treats me like a brother. After his wedding, I started getting more work for celebrity weddings as well. He is a very good human being,” he said.
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‘MS Dhoni is extremely humble’
Khan also recalled an incident involving MS Dhoni. “MS Dhoni is such a humble and kind person. The team members who work with him are treated very well. Recently, he celebrated the birthday of someone from my team—he brought a cake and everything. That person became so emotional that he started crying. People long to just see or touch such personalities, and when they sit with you, put a hand on your shoulder and celebrate your birthday—it means a lot for a common man.”
When Ranveer, Varun, Sidharth were ADs
Khan also recalled his time on film sets with Shah Rukh Khan, when several of today’s stars were just assistant directors.
“When I was working with Shah Rukh bhai, at that time Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra used to be assistant directors. It feels good to see them now. I met Vicky Kaushal recently—he met me very warmly. His father Sham Kaushal is a fight master, and I had a very good bond with him when we worked together. He had choreographed action sequences for one of Shah Rukh bhai’s films. Many people who were ADs back then are now stars or directors.”
Watching Ranveer Singh’s journey
Speaking specifically about Ranveer Singh, Khan recalled working with him early in his career.
“We worked together when he was an AD. Then I took a break, so we lost touch. Later, I worked with him again during his wedding, and also provided security for some of his events. I believe someone who works hard never fails. He is working hard and is getting all the success he deserves.”
Celeb bodyguards’ earnings
In the same conversation, he also dismissed viral claims about bodyguards earning massive salaries. “If someone is a bodyguard for a big star, they have a fixed salary. Apart from that, whenever a film is being made, a separate contract is drawn up. Depending on the producer, they are paid a certain amount for that film.”
This article features personal reflections and anecdotal accounts of celebrity interactions and industry payment structures. These views are based on individual experiences and do not represent official financial benchmarks, verified salary data, or professional guidance for security services.
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