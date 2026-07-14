Shah Rukh Khan forces watch on Lady Gaga in old video; asks why she won’t date him: ‘Cringe’

A 2011 interview between Shah Rukh Khan and Lady Gaga is going viral again.

A decade-old interview featuring Shah Rukh Khan and global pop star Lady Gaga has resurfaced on Reddit, with many social media users calling the interaction “uncomfortable” and “cringe.”

The clip, from Gaga’s visit to India in 2011, shows the Bollywood star repeatedly insisting that she accept his wristwatch as a gift despite her declining several times. The exchange has now reignited debate online.

Why the old video is going viral

The clip was recently shared on Reddit with the caption, “SRK really made Lady Gaga uncomfortable.” It captures a light-hearted interview in which an audience member asks Lady Gaga whether she would date Shah Rukh Khan.

Gaga replies, “Would I like to date you? Yes. You’re married? Absolutely not.”