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Shah Rukh Khan forces watch on Lady Gaga in old video; asks why she won’t date him: ‘Cringe’
An old Shah Rukh Khan-Lady Gaga interview has resurfaced on Reddit, with users saying the singer appeared uncomfortable during their exchange.
A decade-old interview featuring Shah Rukh Khan and global pop star Lady Gaga has resurfaced on Reddit, with many social media users calling the interaction “uncomfortable” and “cringe.”
The clip, from Gaga’s visit to India in 2011, shows the Bollywood star repeatedly insisting that she accept his wristwatch as a gift despite her declining several times. The exchange has now reignited debate online.
Why the old video is going viral
The clip was recently shared on Reddit with the caption, “SRK really made Lady Gaga uncomfortable.” It captures a light-hearted interview in which an audience member asks Lady Gaga whether she would date Shah Rukh Khan.
Gaga replies, “Would I like to date you? Yes. You’re married? Absolutely not.”
Shah Rukh jokes, “Who told her about this marriage thing of mine here?”
When Gaga says, “I am a good girl… I’m a one-guy girl. And I’m very old-fashioned in that way. So absolutely no way”. Shah Rukh responds with, “See, you’ve dashed my hopes to the ground.”
The conversation later shifts to Shah Rukh offering Lady Gaga his watch as a gift.
Lady Gaga repeatedly refuses Shah Rukh’s watch
During the interview, Shah Rukh tells Gaga, “I’m going to give you my watch.”
SRK really made Lady Gaga uncomfortable.
by
u/latkhhorrrrr in
bollynewsandgossips
The singer immediately declines, saying, “No, no. You’re not going to give me. No, I don’t want your watch. Please, please, please.”
Despite her repeated refusals, Shah Rukh continues to insist, moving closer across the couch while asking her to accept it. Gaga, visibly reluctant, keeps saying, “No… I don’t want it.”
At one point, she suggests, “Give it to a fan.”
Shah Rukh replies, “So I give it to you, and you give it to a fan.”
Earlier in the conversation, Gaga had also remarked, “He was trying to hold my coffee for me backstage. He was being so polite. And he’s this huge star. I’m so uncomfortable.”
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Reddit users say the interaction was uncomfortable
The resurfaced clip has drawn thousands of reactions, with many Reddit users saying they found the exchange awkward to watch.
A user commented, “God the last 20 seconds of the video. Scripted or not, that was still cringe AF.”
Others added, “I don’t think I can watch the full thing, If I did I will cringe out of existence.” and “This was embarrassing to watch.”
The interview was recorded during Lady Gaga’s visit to India in 2011, when she appeared with Shah Rukh Khan for a promotional interaction.
On the work front
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy with King, Siddharth Anand’s action thriller that also stars his daughter Suhana Khan and Deepika Padukone. The film is slated for a theatrical release in December 2026.
Lady Gaga, meanwhile, recently concluded her record-breaking The Mayhem Ball world tour, which wrapped up after 86 shows with a grand finale at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on April 13, 2026.
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