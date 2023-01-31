scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan most searched celebs on Amazon Fire TV, Pushpa The Rise most in demand movie

According to Amazon Fire TV Streaming trends, tv show Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah once again retained its top spot as most searched show via Alexa in 2022.

Shah Rukh KhanActor Shah Rukh Khan was the most searched actor on Amazon's Fire Tv while Allu Arjun's Pushpa The Rise is most searched movie. (Photo: Instagram/shahrukhkhan/alluarjun)
Actor Shah Rukh Khan is having a blockbuster run at the box office with Pathaan but seems like he is also ruling other platforms. As per the recent report of Amazon Fire TV Streaming trend, Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most searched actors in India, along with Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt in the year 2022.

According to this year’s report, while these actors were most searched with viewers placing six search queries every second, Telugu actor Allu Arjun’s blockbuster film Pushpa The Rise was the most searched movie, followed by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra and the The Kashmir Files. Interestingly, regional content gained preference. Users enjoyed content in more than 12 languages with Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Bengali topping the list.

When it was about family time, Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma retained its top spot for the consecutive year in the searched category followed by actor Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa and Indian Idol.

Talking about the changing viewing experience of Indians, Parag Gupta, Director and Country Manager for Amazon Devices India, said in a statement, “2022 saw some of the biggest moments in the history of global sports, and we delivered those exhilarating moments to millions of Fire TV customers with multiple OTT streaming services. From sports, movies, infotainment, music, to soap operas, it’s great to see customers enjoy voice-search and binge-watch content in multiple languages on their Fire TV devices. These insights inspire us to keep innovating Fire TV for a faster, seamless, personalised and immersive viewing experience.”

The reports also revealed that maximum audience wanted to bring some light viewing into their lives with comedy being the most searched genre, followed by horror and cartoons.

Digital boom has clearly made its presence felt with and the online content diversity has led to a 44 percent increase in viewership of free content platforms like YouTube, Mini TV and MX Player.

 

