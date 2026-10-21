‘I’m a Muslim, but don’t read namaz,’ says Shabana Azmi: ‘No association with religion’

Shabana Azmi grew up in a commune with an atheist father, Kaifi Azmi, and a mother who would “somewhat, but not seriously” practice Islam, Shaukat Azmi. In a recent interview, Shabana was asked about her interaction with religion in her growing-up years and if it later became a part of her life.

In a chat shared on the IIMUN’s YouTube channel, Shabana recalled, “My father was an atheist. And my mother used to practice it somewhat but not seriously.” She then said that while she says “mashallah” and “inshallah” in her day-to-day language, her “atheist” husband, Javed Akhtar, often objects to it. “Like sometimes, I say ‘mashallah’ and ‘inshallah’ but Javed says, ‘Why do you keep saying this? What if someone says ‘prabhu ji ki marzi’ all the time, how will you feel?’ But I feel it’s just something that’s a part of my language,” she said. Shabana added that she has never been curious about religion.