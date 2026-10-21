‘I’m a Muslim, but don’t read namaz,’ says Shabana Azmi: ‘No association with religion’

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Shabana Azmi grew up in a commune with an atheist father, Kaifi Azmi, and a mother who would “somewhat, but not seriously” practice Islam, Shaukat Azmi. In a recent interview, Shabana was asked about her interaction with religion in her growing-up years and if it later became a part of her life.
In a chat shared on the IIMUN’s YouTube channel, Shabana recalled, “My father was an atheist. And my mother used to practice it somewhat but not seriously.” She then said that while she says “mashallah” and “inshallah” in her day-to-day language, her “atheist” husband, Javed Akhtar, often objects to it. “Like sometimes, I say ‘mashallah’ and ‘inshallah’ but Javed says, ‘Why do you keep saying this? What if someone says ‘prabhu ji ki marzi’ all the time, how will you feel?’ But I feel it’s just something that’s a part of my language,” she said. Shabana added that she has never been curious about religion.
Describing Javed as a “staunch atheist”, Shabana said, “He is a very staunch atheist. I am saying, ‘Why do you have to wear this on your sleeve? If there is somebody who is getting some solace out of practicing religion, let it be. Why offend them? He says because they offend me. Don’t I have a right as an atheist to be offended by that?”
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Talking about herself, Shabana said, “Yes, I am a Muslim, and I like Eid, Urdu, the food, I like all of that. But we don’t read namaz, and we have no association with religion as such.” Shabana said that while she may not practice religion, she believes that one’s religion is a private matter and the state must not interfere in it. “The concept of God… It isn’t anything that I have had to deal with, except that I feel that it’s really a private matter. The state shouldn’t get involved. It’s a private matter and if you feel good after praying, then I don’t have any problem with it at all,” she said.
Previously, in a chat with Zoom, Shabana spoke about the religious divide in the country and said that extremists from both religions did not appreciate her thoughts. “Extremists from intolerant communities cannot tolerate both Javed and me. Both the Hindu extremist and the Muslim extremist can’t tolerate us. Looking at this, we think our secular credentials are established. Sometimes a maulvi is sending a fatwa, other times someone is calling us terrorists,” she said.
She added, “We need to understand that it is not a fight between Hindu and Muslim, it’s a fight between the liberals and the intolerant. The liberal Hindu and Muslim are on the same side and the intolerant Hindu and Muslim are on the same side. So when you put it like that, you take away the poison of using religion as a way of dividing people.”