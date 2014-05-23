UP in Arms

Workers of the television industry, (lightmen, carpenters, painters, etc) went on a flash strike at FilmCity in Mumbai on May 13, 2014. The strike was a consequence of a scuffle that arose on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya at Killick Nixon Studios in Powai.

Allegedly, a few workers from the Allied Mazdoor Union, disrupted the shoot and created a ruckus on the sets. When asked, Gangeshwarlal Shrivastav, General Secretary of the Allied Mazdoor Union (AMU) said, “Our intention was not to stop the shooting. It was a peaceful, non-co-operation to voice our protest, because even after working hard, we don’t get our dues. Nowhere in the Constitution has it been stated that we have to work for more than 12 hours. The unit wasn’t changed as per the existing MOU between the producer bodies and AMU. If it was, we would never create a problem for the producers.”

While most of the workers say the scuffle took place because they were made to work longer than the stipulated 12 hours and weren’t being paid enough, the producers have a different take.

The pay ranges from `800 to 1100 per day, depending on the work that he is doing. “The workers don’t get paid directly and we can’t even ask the producers how much they’ve paid,” says Shrivastav adding, “There are middlemen taking commission. My demands are quite simple like food for the workers on set, harnesses for workers working on a height and group insurance in case of accidents on the set.”

According to Ashoke Pandit, an executive committee member of Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association (IMPPA), the scuffle was more like a political melee, where Shrivastav attacked the sets with his men, in order to extort more money from Balaji Telefims, who are the producers of Kumkum….

“His (Shrivastav’s) men asked for money which the production manager refused to give and they created a ruckus. The workers present on the sets didn’t like it because they wanted to work, get their daily wage and leave. Hence, the workers accompanying Shrivastav and those involved with the serial (both of the AMU) got into a fight and the police was involved,” said Pandit. With both the parties expressing contrary opinions, the actual cause of the scuffle and the consequent strike, remains unclear.

Clarifications

In order to provide clarity about what had happened and to resolve the matter, the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE), held a meeting on May 15. Varun Babbar, the supervisng producer from Balaji, who witnessed the incident clarified, “Our telecast was stuck and we wanted to shoot for a little longer. So I asked Mr. Dilip Pithwa (the Hon, Gen. Secretary of FWICE) for permission. He asked me to change the unit of workers and that is what we did. Yet at around 10 pm, a few men from the union came and asked us to shut down because we had exceeded the12 hours shift. We tried explaining that we had changed the unit, but before we could say anything, they started fighting and creating a ruckus.” When Dilip Pithwa, Hon. Gen. Secretary of FWICE, was informed about the incident, he rushed to the studio. “The workers were fighting with each other, as a result of which, the matter reached Powai Police Station. We finally arrived at one conclusion, which was that we can resolve this matter within the federation (FWICE) itself and the guilty party should be punished. Balaji agreed to this, as the federation is our main body. The workers didn’t agree,” says Pithwa. Actor and director, Dharmesh Tiwari who is the President of FWICE also condemned the incident.

Rights of workers

The incident has raised several questions about the rights of the workers. To begin with, the workers complained that they were made to work long hours and weren’t being paid enough. According to a MOU signed between producer bodies — Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association (IMPPA) , Film and Television Producers’ Guild of India (Guild), Association of Motion Pictures and TV Programme Producers, Western India Film Producers’ Association and FWICE, workers will shoot for a stipulated 12 hours a day. If a producer wants to shoot beyond the stipulated time, he or she has to replace the unit of workers and then carry on with the shooting. A very important clause of the MOU also states that there will be no stoppage of shooting at any cost. This clause by default makes striking by the workers an unacceptable proposition. Shrivastav added, “The producers must be making their payment, but not at the right

places. So the workers don’t receive it and believe that they haven’t been paid.” Hence, a section of the AMU, feels that they are ill-treated by the producers. Lightman Rakesh Yadav, who was also present when the incident took place, said, “They (the production people from Balaji) started the fight. The 12 hours were due, so we told them to stop the shoot, but they said ‘kaise nahi hogi shooting’? Then everyone started hitting each other. We end up working for two to four hours extra and they pay us ` 50 for it. We don’t even get our complete night allowance that is ` 200. They pay us only ` 100.” Dharmesh Tiwari though is sceptical of their claims. “The belief that workers are always right is not true. If the workers are at fault, then we have to penalise them. None of the workers from any craft have the right to go and stop a shoot. It’s as good as a crime. Lodging a complaint with the federation is the correct way to air your grievances,” he remarked.

Producers’ woes

Most producers who are gravely affected by the strike belief that the shooting cannot be stalled under any circumstances. Popular TV producer and actor, Jamnadas Majethia said, “The MOU is a result of six months of hard work and it should be honoured. It was framed on the prime clause that shoot will not be stopped under any circumstances. This incident has violated the clause. Each day of shoot is planned after a lot of preparation and hardwork involving a lot of people. If it shuts down, it is very painful. The show must go on. If any

one has any problems, sit and discuss them with the federation.” Further emphasising the opinion, TV producer Shashi Sumeet said, “Small issues like the name for which the cheque should be made, have agitated the workers in the past. Workers are attached to the show. If they feel that the production house is at fault, they can leave. But when they are not at fault, then there’s no logic behind stopping the shoot.”

The rift between producers and workers, specifically those under Gangeshwarlal Shrivastav, is a long standing issue. “An incident like this took place before in Naigaon where workers of the Allied Mazdoor Union fought with an art director on the sets. They have also abused a female art director, Tina Dharamsey on the sets,” added Pithwa. A Dispute Settlement Committee has been set up in order to lodge complains and resolve issues, co-headed by Kamlesh Pandey, the Vice President of FWICE. After investigating the issue, he made a few revelations. “This problem is way more serious than it appears. It’s not just one incident of a disrupted shoot or striking workers. Since the last few years, some people have illegally commercialised our association. Under the guise of working in the workers interests, they are probably filling their own pockets.” Allegedly, there is protection money being taken from producers and the ones who pay up, can finish their shoots, while other shoots are stalled. Denying this claim completely, Shrivastav said, “This is a false statement.”

Resolution

Tired of stalled shoots and the much prevalent hooliganism, FWICE, suspended Gangeshwarlal Shrivastav, on the basis of several complaints. However, his ways continue to influence the production process. Sumeet added, “If workers start to understand the situation themselves, then this problem can be solved to a certain extent. They shouldn’t indulge into Unionbaazi and keep working.” As a last resort, the producers have made an appeal to Mithun Chakraborty, the Chairperson of the Film Studios Setting and the AMU to intervene, and get rid of the union leader and help in de-politicising the union as well as put a stop to all the illegal commercialisation. Mithun Chakraborty however, remained unavailable for comment. The final resolution is eagerly awaited.

