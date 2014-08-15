Surbhi Jyoti to play a double role in Qubool Hai

Surbhi Jyoti in a glamourised avatar as Seher

By Priyanka Bhadani

Surbhi Jyoti’s performance as the bubbly Zoya in Qubool Hai got a lot of appreciation from the TV industry. The actress had kept the viewers rivetted with her character, Sanam (Zoya’s daughter) even after the show took a 20-year leap. Now, she has taken up another challenge to play a double role in the show that has made her a household name.

Surbhi will now also play Seher who is a con woman and Sanam’s twin sister. According to the track of the show, Seher, an identical twin sister of Sanam, was separated from her family during childhood. “Seher is a street smart, quick thinking and impulsive girl, who can con anyone with her sharp mind. She believes in living life king size by splurging on herself. Behind her confident and independent exterior, though, lies a sensitive girl who misses her parents and misses no opportunity to help people in need, especially kids,” says Surbhi, talking about the character.

Unlike Sanam, who has been seen in a traditional avatar, Surbhi’s new role has a glamorous look. Seher makes an entry in the show as an old lady with a wig and protruding teeth (inset).

Surbhi, who has essayed both the characters of Zoya and Sanam with ease, is excited to be doing another character that’s not just interesting but will also add another dimension to her profile as an actor. “Qubool Hai has provided me ample scope to showcase varied emotions. I am happy to have got this opportunity,” she concludes.

