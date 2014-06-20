Shraddha records for the background score of Ek Villain

Shraddha Kapoor at the recording session with Mohit Suri and Raju Singh

Impressed by the depth and emotional quotient of Shraddha Kapoor’s voice in Galiyan unplugged from Ek Villain, director Mohit Suri decided to use Kapoor’s voice beyond the song and convinced composer Raju Singh to integrate her voice in the background score of the film. The actress was called for the recording at Singh’s studio in Juhu.

“In Ek Villain, the background holds a very important part, as it is the love story of a villain and one needs to blend the darkness with the romance element well,” explains Singh. “Mohit has an amazing music sense. His sensitivity towards portrayal of relationships never ceases to amaze me. This time, Mohit told me about Shraddha and the moment I heard her voice, I knew here was a singer with amazing potential,” he adds.

Interestingly, this makes Ek Villain one of the first films to have a mainstream actress, who is not just singing a song, but also lending her voice to the film’s background score. Adds Suri, “We work on background at times all night and back again in an hour and a half. And now, I am glad Shraddha is also a part of this creative process with her soulful voice.”

Kapoor quipped, “When Mohit first heard me sing, he just said, ‘hmmmm’. But, I am so glad I am here.”

Melodious launch

Singer Hariharan was present at the launch of his new collaboration album with Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain. Titled Hazir 2, the album is a melange of contemporary and classic melodies. Almost the entire music fraternity including Bhupinder Singh, wife Mitali, Shankar Mahadevan, Richa Sharma, Shamir Tandon, Jolly Mukherjee, Dabboo Malik, Armaan Malik, Mudasir Ali, Shailey Bidwaiker, Talat Aziz, were present at the event held at Rude lounge. The album comes 21 years after the first album, Hazir, was released in the market.

