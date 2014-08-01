Shaukeen remake is now The Shaukeens

Lisa Haydon and Akshay Kumar in The Shaukeens

The official remake of Basu Chatterjee’s 1982 hit Shaukeen, starring Akshay Kumar, Lisa Haydon, Anupam Kher, Annu Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, now has a new title. Earlier called Shaukeen remake, it has now been changed to The Shaukeens. The release date has also been finalised as November 7 and the film will clash with the Ajay Devgn-starrer Action Jackson.Confirming the news, Kher took to his Twitter account and posted, “Happy to announce the release date of #TheShaukeens. It is 7th Nov. Be ready for this fantasy ride. Jai Ho!” The makers feel the new title adds a contemporary touch to the film.

