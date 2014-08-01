Shaukeen remake is now The Shaukeens

The official remake of Basu Chatterjee’s 1982 hit Shaukeen, starring Akshay Kumar, Lisa Haydon, Anupam Kher, Annu Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, now has a new title. Earlier called Shaukeen remake, it has now been changed to The Shaukeens. The release date has also been finalised as November 7 and the film will clash with the Ajay Devgn-starrer Action Jackson.Confirming the news, Kher took to his Twitter account and posted, “Happy to announce the release date of #TheShaukeens. It is 7th Nov. Be ready for this fantasy ride. Jai Ho!” The makers feel the new title adds a contemporary touch to the film.
