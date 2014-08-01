Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Shaukeen remake is now The Shaukeens

The official remake of Basu Chatterjee’s 1982 hit Shaukeen, starring Akshay Kumar, Lisa Haydon, Anupam Kher, Annu Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, now has a new title

Written by Screen Correspondent | Mumbai | August 1, 2014
The official remake of Basu Chatterjee’s 1982 hit Shaukeen, starring Akshay Kumar, Lisa Haydon, Anupam Kher, Annu Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, now has a new title. Earlier called Shaukeen remake, it has now been changed to The Shaukeens. The release date has also been finalised as November 7 and the film will clash with the Ajay Devgn-starrer Action Jackson.Confirming the news, Kher took to his Twitter account and posted, “Happy to announce the release date of #TheShaukeens. It is 7th Nov. Be ready for this fantasy ride. Jai Ho!” The makers feel the new title adds a contemporary touch to the film.

