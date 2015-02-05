Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Fan’ is along the lines of ‘Darr’

The upcoming film of Shah Rukh Khan ‘Fan’, is along the lines of Yash Chopra’s 90s blockbuster, ‘Darr’.

Everybody knows that Shah Rukh Khan has a double role in Maneesh Sharma’s Fan, being produced by Yash Raj Films. While the actor plays himself in one role, the other is of a fan obsessed with the superstar. However, what many are not aware of is that the film is along the lines of Yash Chopra’s 90s blockbuster, Darr.

In Darr, Khan played a lover boy obsessed with a girl, Kiran, played by Juhi Chawla in the film. So strong was his obsession that he stalked her even after her marriage to Sunil (Sunny Deol), following them to Switzerland where they had gone for their honeymoon. Interestingly, in Fan the fan’s obsession with Shah Rukh Khan is so great that the superstar becomes a victim and actually gets terrified by his calls! We contacted Maneesh Sharma, who is directing the film, for a confirmation, but he did not revert to our message.

