Saturday, June 16, 2018
Saying it with a gun

Arshad Warsi trained junior artistes when shooting for Welcome To Karachi in London

Written by Screen Correspondent | Mumbai | Updated: November 7, 2014 1:05:22 am
Arshad Warsi as the gun toting sailor Arshad Warsi as the gun toting sailor
Arshad Warsi who has just returned from London where he was shooting for Welcome To Karachi, had taken it upon himself to train the junior artistes and extras in the film. Prior to a shot, the actor would have a word with all the junior artistes to brief them about their expressions and body language. Warsi took it upson himself because the weather in UK is very unpredictable and one has to finish the shoot at break-neck speed in order to avoid delays.
“We shot continuously in uncertain weather conditions so it was best that everyone was well prepared before the camera started rolling so that we could pack in the maximum amount of work,” said Warsi. Welcome To Karachi also stars Jackky Baghnani and is directed by Ashish Mohan.

