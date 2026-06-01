RCB’s Rajat Patidar names the standout performer who changed his mindset

In their successful defence of the IPL title, Royal Challengers Bengaluru had several standout performances from their players, but asked to pick one, their captain Rajat Patidar has picked young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old, who walked away with plenty of accolades during the prize distribution ceremony, ended with the Orange Cap as well.

Though the likes of Virat Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam and Krunal Pandya had stellar seasons for RCB, when asked to name on standout performer on Monday, chose to name Sooryavanshi. “It’s pretty clear, you know, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Because he is so young and the way he has dominated in this tournament, he has not just played, he has dominated every bowler – top bowlers of the world. So, the way he played his shots, you know, he is amazing. Whenever I see him on the TV, the way he was clearing the rope, it was superb. So, I wish him luck for the future,” Patidar said.