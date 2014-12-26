New year plans

Shraddha Kapoor

Though she is still not sure about what she will be doing there, Shraddha Kapoor is kicked because she will be ringing in the new year in Las Vegas, the internationally-renowned city known primarily for gambling, shopping, fine dining and nightlife! Kapoor, who is shooting for the dance drama ABCD 2, says that the whole team of the film will be celebrating New Year’s eve there.

“Wow! I am going to have a ball, this New Year in Las Vegas. I have not made any plans because I am sure Remo (director Remo D’Souza) sir will plan something for us. He’s the captain and will decide what we will eventually do,” she said. Ask her if she would indulge in a bit of gambling herself, the actress responded with a chuckle and a naughty twinkle in her eyes!

