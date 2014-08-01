Multi-screening arrives with FIFA World Cup

FIFA World Cup

Indian soccer fans followed the just-concluded FIFA World Cup not just on television but also on the mobile and laptop. A study by Vdopia on the impact of online and mobile devices on fan interaction with the World Cup says that it is increasingly clear that dual screening on television and mobile devices has arrived. A typical consumer is watching the match, checking FIFA updates and sharing highlights of his favourite match on his mobile, updating them on Facebook, looking up for some information on their tablet or just sending an email— all during the same time. Mobile has become the second most preferred medium in Asia Pacific after television with 80 per cent respondents looking forward to multiscreen entertainment. The World Cup has been regarded as the ‘most social event ever’ with 250,000 Indian unique viewers visiting football sites everyday via the mobile.

Fun Cinemas goes for a makeover

Fun Cinemas in Mumbai has undergone a makeover promising the audience a high-end viewing experience. The renovated multiplex is equipped with state-of-the-art Dolby ATMOS technology that offers a life-like three-dimensional sound for an immersive movie experience. The Barco B series 2K projectors and high-gain silver-screen have been introduced to ensure a superior 3D visual experience. Besides, technological upgradation, the multiplex has reduced the seating capacity in its auditoriums.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App