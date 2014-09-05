Mardaani sequel likely

Rani Mukerji

At a post release event of Mardaani, lead actress Rani Mukerji had said that there were chances that a sequel to the film will be made. Mardaani was well received by the audience and trade, garnering Rs.16 crore in its first weekend. “We can make a sequel if we have a long run at the box-office, as that is important. When the trade and audience give a thumbs up to such films, it empowers the producer and director to make more films,” said the actress.

Meanwhile, Yash Raj Films has approached the CBFC who has given an A certificate to the film to re-censor it. “We are not trying to get a U/A certificate which allows even 10 year olds and young children to watch the film, but a certificate that will allow 12 year olds and above to watch it as Mardaani was made for this age group in mind to make them aware of child trafficking in our society. The film could have got a U/A certificate in the very beginning if we had watered down certain scenes, but then the film would not have made the required impact. We want the 12 and 15 year olds to watch the film as it is,” said the actress, annoyed at the Censor Board’s stand.

To make it happen, she said letters from various NGOs who have watched the film and are recommending it to parents to show it to their children would be of help. “And if it happens Mardaani would be the first film to be re-censored. And the fact that MP and UP have made it tax free, shows that these states want more people to watch the film,” said Mukerji hoping that Maharashtra too would make the film tax free.

MP, UP and Maharashtra gives Mardaani tax free status

After watching the Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has decided to give tax free status to the film. “Considering the bold social message conveyed by the film, we have decided to make it tax free,” Chouhan posted on Twitter. “Trafficking of young girls and women is worst evil which needs to be eliminated. Mardaani has brought it into focus,” he further tweeted. Mardaani turned out to be soul stirring saga highlighting a societal evil.” The film has also been granted tax free status in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

