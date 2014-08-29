Marathi Film Festival Awards to be held on a cruiseliner

Star Cruise Virgo

Actor Vijay Patkar has initiated a unique kind of event for the Marathi film industry. For the first-time ever, a Marathi award function will be held on board the Star Cruise Virgo in Hong Kong.

“It was my idea. Everyone does events on land. I thought of doing something different. This is the first time something like this is happening for Indian films. I was fortunate to meet Mumbai-based businessmen Chidambaram Rege, Bhaskar Iyer and Nilesh Kulkarni of AIM Broadcasting and Entertainment Pvt Ltd who came forward to help make my dream come true,” said Patkar, who is the Creative Head of the International Marathi Film Festival Awards (IMFFA) while the trio is in its organising committee.

While the award ceremony will be held on September 23 wherein Marathi as well as international actors will perform on board, IMFFA will be a four-day event, from September 20 – 24 which will be attended by 250 eminent personalities from the Marathi film industry. Of the four days, it will be three days of sailing across Vietnam and China before returning to Hong Kong.

“The Marathi industry is doing wonderful work, and has a global reach too. I want to show that Marathi cinema is connecting with every nook and corner of the world. Today we are getting producers from outside Maharashtra,” said Patkar adding that jury members comprising Sayaji Shinde, Ravindra Mankani and Reema have shortlisted and viewed the films released in 2013 for the award function on September 23 where even choreographer Sandip Soparrkar and Indian classical and fusion musician Niladri Kumar will perform. Umesh Jadhaav is choreographing the entire show which may even see the presence of some Bollywood personalities. “Yes, talks are on,” said Patkar.

