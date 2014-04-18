Manish Goswami to make a film on Guru Dutt’s life

Manish Goswami

Television producer Manish Goswami, who has produced shows like Parampara, Kittie Party and Sarrkar on small-screen, has now ventured into films. He has picked up the rights of a novel titled Bichde Sabhi Baari Baari, which is the Hindi version of a Bengali novel Binidra written by Bimal Mitra.

Ask Goswami about his decision to venture into films and he says, “I thought making a film on a subject like this is a great idea, because biopics are on the rise these days. Though, it won’t be a biopic on Guru Dutt’s life, it will just depict a chapter on the professional and personal turmoil in his life.” However, it will still be a while before things start rolling, since the producer has just acquired the rights, and the scripting is yet to begin.

Interestingly, Goswami’s cousin, legendary actor Manoj Kumar would be supervising the script. “Manojji is the script doctor on this because he’s personally seen these characters and will be able to give minute details. We should begin the scripting process next month,” he said. The director will only be brought on board once the script is ready. As far as the cast is concerned, Goswami said, “We will only be casting once the script is ready, and select actors depending upon the demands of the script.” The producer plans to take the film on floor by the end of this year.

Taapsee signed for Neeraj Pandey’s next with Akshay Kumar

After Special 26, director Neeraj Pandey had confirmed that he would be making another project with Akshay Kumar. And now the leading lady for the film has also been finalised. Taapsee Pannu, the South actress who made her Hindi film debut with David Dhawan’s Chashme Buddoor will be seen in the female lead.

Tweeted the pretty actress last week ; “Early morning best time to reveal the news I was so eager to tell u all. My next Hindi movie after Runningshaadi.com has been finalised. One of the most awaited character I wanted to play. An undercover agent. It just can’t get better! I can now check mark my bucket list option of working in an action movie with Akshay Kumar and that too under Neeraj Pandey’s direction.”

