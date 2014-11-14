It’s a new beginning for Dimpy Ganguly

Dimpy Ganguly

It was in 2009 that she came into the limelight with a reality show – Rahul Ka Swayamvar – that she eventually won and settled down with reality show star, Rahul Mahajan. Cut to today, the Bong girl has made a comeback to another reality television show, Bigg Boss.

Dimpy, who made a wild card entry into the show last Friday, doesn’t agree that life has come a full circle for her by coming back to a reality show again. “My life is a straight line and it begins from Bigg Boss,” said Dimpy as she spoke to us before making an entry inside the Bigg Boss house.

The girl, who had put her career at the back-burner after getting married to Mahajan, also clears the air about her marital status as she says that she is now separated. “And my personal life is not going to be a part of my conversations inside the house,” she said while remarking that she believes in calling a spade and spade. “I am a no nonsense person and I would like to remain that way. There’s no added pressure on me to put up a face in front of the audience when I am inside the house, so it is going to work in my favour,” she said.

Last season’s winner, Gauhar Khan, is an inspiration for her. “She took a stance where she needed to and stood by it. That’s the way you should be,” said Dimpy, who is looking for interesting offers from the small screen to come her way once her Bigg Boss stint ends.

