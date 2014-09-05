Shraddha Kapoor credits Sidharth Malhotra for her toned figure

Shraddha Kapoor says Sidharth Malhotra Sidharth possess a great sense of humour.

Guess who Shraddha Kapoor gives the credit for her toned and trim figure? None other than her co-star Sidharth Malhotra with whom she worked in ‘Ek Villain’.

She recalls him as a very quiet and reserved person, when she had earlier met him at a party. However, her impression of him soon changed when she worked with him in ‘Ek Villain’. It was then that she realised that not only did Sidharth possess a great sense of humour but also believed in a healthy lifestyle.

“I was having chai, gulab jamuns and jalebis and there he was following such a healthy diet. So I started emulating him and if he called for healthy khana, I would follow suit. If I eat healthy today it’s because of Sidharth. He has been a big influence on me that way,” gushed the actress.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App