Headline (Marathi)/ Missing the point

Shashwati Pimplikar, Ajinkya Jadhav and Nikhil Wairagar in Headline

Direction : Sunil Waikar

Producer : Ajinkya Jadhav, Nikhil Vairagkar

Cast : Ajinkya Jadhav, Nikhil Wairagar, Prasad Oak, Shashwati Pimplikar, Puja Pawar and Vandana Vakni

By Sunil Nandgaonkar

Though it has an unusual title, the latest Marathi release Headline fails to make an impact. It scores poorly on virtually all fronts — unimaginative direction, less than average performances, wayward screenplay, poor dialogue delivery and pale technical skills.

The film is based on the real life incident of a police raid at a rave party in Pune a few years ago, wherein more than 200 youngsters from Mumbai and Pune were arrested.

Nikhil alias Nik (Nikihil Vairagar), Yash (Ajinkya Jadhav) and Aarya (Shashwati Pimpalikar) are childhood friends. They are not only in the same class in their college, but also belong to the same group. All of them use high-end smartphones and are internet-savvy. One day Nik and Yash receive an invitation for a private party on the internet, and the film revolves around how the youngsters get trapped in a party where drugs are distributed freely along with booze.

However, director Sunil Waikar and the dialogue writer project the teenagers as innocent who should be let off by the police. It preaches how police and parents should handle erring teenagers who fall prey to the drug mafia. However, the argument doesn’t hold much because of the way the plot is executed.

Today’s teenagers are net-savvy as computers and digital devices have become a part of their daily lives. The film attempts to show that the parents are unaware of the perils of the internet and the social media, but in the most unconvincing way.

While one can accept the newcomers to falter in the acting department, the film’s poor technical finesse and poor screenplay make two hours of viewing unbearable for the audiences.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App