Happy New Year to release on October 24

Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited big ticket film, Happy New Year, will hit the screens on October 24, which is the Diwali week. Also starring Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Boman Irani and Vivaan Shah, the film wrapped up last week, where the cast and crew were filming a few remaining shots in Mumbai.

A spokesperson from Red Chillies Entertain-ment confirmed the news, adding that director Farah Khan is now busy with the editing and the post-production work is on in full swing. The trailer of the film is edited and ready for release in the second week of August. The first look will also be revealed later this month, and the team will kick-start the promotional activities soon.

