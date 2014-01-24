Globetrot/ Grown Ups 2 leads Razzie nominations for worst movies

The Adam Sandler comedy Grown Ups 2 dominated the Razzie Awards with eight nominations, including worst picture and actor in the annual mock awards handed out for cinematic ignobility.

Will Smith’s After Earth, a futuristic post-apocalyptic tale of a father and his son, was not far behind with six nods for the anti-Oscars that were created as an antidote to Hollywood’s annual awards season.

The Razzie winners will be announced on March 1, the eve of the Academy Awards, Hollywood’s biggest awards fest.

Tyler Perry’s comedy A Madea Christmas also earned six nominations for the Golden Raspberry statuette, along with Movie 43, a series of interconnected short films about a washed-up producer.

The four films will be vying for the worst picture award along with big-budget underperformer The Lone Ranger, which garnered five nods, including worst actor for Johnny Depp.

“The list includes several ‘repeat offenders’, returning for more pie-in-the face/light-hearted joshing from the only folks whose statuette no one wants to win,” organisers said in a statement.

Sandler, a previous Razzie winner, is back again in the worst actor category, which also includes Ashton Kutcher for the Steve Jobs biopic Jobs and Sylvester Stallone, nominated for three films Bullet to the Head, Escape Plan and Grudge Match.

Academy Award winner Halle Berry landed a worst actress nomination for two films, the thriller The Call and Movie 43. She will be competing against double Oscar nominee Naomi Watts, who was nominated for the biopic Diana and Movie 43.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn-Part 2, the final film in the popular vampire series won seven Razzies last year, including worst movie and worst performances.

The winners of the awards are chosen by 750 members of the Golden Raspberry Foundation and votes from 62,000 users of the film review website RottenTomatoes.com.

Oz director Campion to head Cannes film jury

Oscar-winning New Zealand director Jane Campion will head the jury for the 67th Cannes film festival in May, the festival announced recently. Campion, who won an Oscar for best screenplay for her 1993 film The Piano and is the only woman ever to win the top Cannes prize, the Palme d’Or, for that same film, succeeds U.S. director Steven Spielberg, who headed the jury last year.

“I am truly honoured to join with the Cannes Film Festival as president of the in-competition features for 2014,” Campion said in a statement issued by the festival. “In fact I can’t wait.”

“Since I first went to Cannes with my short films in 1986 I have had the opportunity to see the festival from many sides and my admiration for this queen of film festivals has only grown larger,” she said. Campion lauded Cannes’ ability to celebrate the glamour of the film industry with its stars and parties while “rigorously maintaining the festival’s seriousness about the art and excellence of new world cinema.” In addition to The Piano winning the Palme d’Or in 1993, the festival that year named Holly Hunter, who played opposite Harvey Keitel in the movie, best actress.

Campion, who was born in Wellington and originally studied to be an anthropologist, started making short films in the 1980s and won the top Cannes prize for a short feature in 1986. Her first feature film was Sweetie (1989) followed by An Angel at My Table (1990) and The Piano. Other films include The Portrait of a Lady (1996) based on the Henry James novel, Holy Smoke (1999) and In the Cut (2003).

Lily Tomlin marries longtime partner, collaborator Jane Wagner

Actress Lily Tomlin has married her longtime partner and comedy collaborator Jane Wagner, Tomlin’s publicist informed. Tomlin, 74, married Wagner, 78, on New Year’s Eve at a private ceremony in Los Angeles after 42 years of being together, Jennifer Allen said.

Same-sex marriage became legal again in California last June, after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that allowed an appellate court’s order striking down the state’s ban to stand. Tomlin and Wagner shared Emmy awards in 1974, 1976 and 1981 for their work on writing comedy variety TV programmes starring Tomlin, who rose to fame in the 1970s with her characters on the sketch comedy show Laugh-In. Tomlin earned an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress in Robert Altman’s 1975 musical drama Nashville.

