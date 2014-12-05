Follow Us:
Shraddha Kapoor desperately trying to put on weight

There are actresses who are desperately trying to knock off some weight and there's Shraddha Kapoor who is keen to put on some

Written by Namita Nivas | Mumbai | Updated: December 6, 2014 9:37:11 am
There are actresses who are desperately trying to knock off some weight and there’s Shraddha Kapoor who is keen to put on some. Because of the cardio, she does during her regular workouts in the gym and the hectic dance rehearsals that she is doing for ABCD 2 the actress is looking quite skinny.

“Even my fans are telling me that I am too thin and that they liked me in the Aashiqui 2 look. So I am eating a lot these days! Of course, I make sure that I eat healthy,” she chirped as she bit into a chicken sausage.

We are sure many girls would love to switch places with her!

