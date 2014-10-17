European musicians roped in for Roar…

Roar

We all remember the background score from Jurassic Park (1993) by John Williams. For a wildlife thriller to be convincing, one needs to use appropriate background music. “Being a wide-screen film, all our frames are larger-than-life, and gives one the feeling of being in a jungle. We didn’t use close-ups and master shots, hence we needed apt music to support it,” says Kamal Sadanah, director of the film, Roar: Tigers of the Sunderbans.

Kamal even roped in a Europan orchestra to provide the film’s music. “We had Pete Whitfield conducting the orchestra from Manchester with another orchestra playing in Budapest, and John Stewart supervising it from Mumbai”, said Kamal as he described the exhilarating experience of recording the music live.While the film’s music is largely instrumental, consisting of background themes, three songs have been composed for promotional purposes.

These tracks include Rubaru, Zara jeene de and Khatra. Zara jeene… is a plea by tigers to stop humans from encroaching their natural habitat. The song has been sung and composed by former MTV VJ, Ramona Arena. Says producer Abis Rizvi, “This song is our dedication to the Sundarbans tiger as we want to draw attention to their dwindling numbers. Saving this beautiful animal from extinction should be paramount and we hope this track will inspire people to help Save The Tigers.

— KR

