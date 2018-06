Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone will be doing Yash Raj Films Sultan. The film will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who helmed Gunday for the banner earlier this year.

The actress will be paired opposite Salman Khan, who did Ek Tha Tiger for the banner in 2012. If things work, this will be the first that the stars would be paired opposite each other.

