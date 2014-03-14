Bipasha in No Entry Mein Entry

Bipasha Basu

Director Anees Bazmee who had directed No Entry and will now be helming the sequel No Entry Mein Entry said that even though Bipasha Basu’s role in the original ended, he is re-working on the script to include her in the cast. “I met Bipasha casually some time back and like me she was also keen to work in the sequel. So I spent 20 days rewriting the script to include her, and her character will be quite different from her earlier role. Though she has yet to sign the film, she will most likely be doing the film,” said Bazmee.

Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan have been finalised for the film which will have 10 leading ladies. Asked whether Chitrangada

Singh and Esha Gupta are on board, he said no one has been signed as yet.

“We are in talks with many actresses,” said Bazmee.

Second schedule of Jagga Jasoos to take off next month

Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jasoos starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif has already completed one schedule. “The shoot is going well, we’ll be starting another schedule next month,” confirms Basu.

The film spans across ten years, with Kapoor playing the title role. It also stars Govinda who is supposedly Kapoor’s step father in the film. Meanwhile, Kishore Kumar’s biopic which Basu is going to direct with Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, has been pushed to next year, since they’re busy with Jagga Jasoos.

Purani Jeans to release on May 1

Purani Jeans which is helmed by ad film-maker turned director Tanushri Chattrji Bassu will release on May 1, 2014. The film is a coming-of- age saga, depicting the agony and ecstasy of youth. Set in the mid-90s, the film has a retro feel. Set in a small town in picturesque Himachal Pradesh the cast includes Tanuj Virwani and Isabelle Liete (she debuted in Sixteen). The film is produced by Manju Lulla of Eros International and NextGen Films.

