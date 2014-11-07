Akshay knocks off 10 kgs for Brothers

Akshay Kumar in a still from The Shaukeens

Akshay Kumar could not conceal his excitement as he pointed out to his new lean self which he has worked on relentlessly for his next, Karan Malhotra’s Brothers. While the shooting of the film has kicked off in Mumbai with Sidharth Malhotra who has put on 10 kgs to bulk up for the mixed martial sports drama, Kumar, who has knocked of the same number of kilos to look lean, joined in early this week.

“Sidharth plays my younger brother in the film. He is looking huge and fantastic. On the other hand, I have a lean and athletic body. The whole story is that even though I am his elder brother I am supposed to look weak in front of him,” quipped the actor.

Presently Kumar is looking forward to The Shaukeens which releases this week. The actor, who has played a variety of roles in over 126 films spanning a two-decade plus career, has a cameo in the film, where he plays himself. What is interesting is that the actor, who is a teetotaler in real life, is in the role of an alcoholic superstar.

“Playing myself, with a twist in my character, was funny but not difficult. I am a boring person in real life as I don’t drink tea, coffee or alcohol and neither do I don’t smoke. But for The Shaukeens, writer Tigmanshu Dhulia and director Abhishek Sharma decided to add some colour and make my character just the opposite of what I am in real life; that of a guy who loves his booze and has no control over his anger. I thought it was very funny,” said Kumar adding that only after working with directors Priyadarshan and Rajkumar Santoshi, he realised he could do comedy.

The actor says he loves the way Sharma has made The Shaukeens, a remake of the 1982 Shaukeen where the three old mens’ only desire is to see Lisa Haydon in a bikini!

“I had seen the original and found it very cute and amazing. The sequel too is not cheap or vulgar. In fact, it is also cute and the women in the audience will want the old men’s desire to be fulfilled. The best part is that even though the original had an ‘A’ certificate, the censors were very liberal and have given The Shaukeens, a ‘U’ certificate. As for choosing Abhishek to direct the film, I had seen his Tere Bin Laden and knew that he could handle a subject like this without making it look sleazy,” said Kumar.

As for just doing a cameo, the actor said that he does not nurse ambitions to always play the typical hero in a film, and that while he has a Singh is Bling in which he is playing the hero, there are others films like Baby in which he has just a character role.

“I get bored playing the hero every time, because there are thousands of characters I can play as an actor and that’s something I am always on the lookout for. I may have done a cameo in The Shaukeens but it has given me a lot of happiness. I want to do something new every time and I really don’t care about things like star power as I am not insecure,” said the actor who recently bagged the box-office award for an actor who has made Rs. 1000 crores at the box-office!

Kumar, who is the co-producer of The Shaukeens, concluded by saying that as a producer he is always on the lookout for a good script, and that he likes to make films in a tight budget, and is not really keen on releasing his films during festivals.

