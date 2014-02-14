A dancing entry

Location

The Reliance Media Works at Mumbai’s Film City Studios is full of activity. It’s here that director Indra Kumar is shooting for a song sequence called Radha. An elaborate set of a temple with a gigantic statue of Lord Krishna has been created; it has a pool at the extreme end of the stage with artificial flowers and floating candles in them.

Situation

The song Radha introduces Kumar’s daughter Shweta in the film. It’s while singing this melodious song that Sharman Joshi, the hero of the film, takes a fancy to her.

Shooting

The song sees Indra Kumar teaming up with choreographer Saroj Khan after 17 years. “The best part of working with Saroj Ma’am is that she does everything for you — from the dance moves to the expressions. You just copy her moves,” said Shweta.

Khan has just okayed a shot and heads towards the monitor with all her dancers to have a glimpse of the number.

Just then Sharman Joshi walks in with a camera in hand to click Shweta. He has to move from one mark to another and in a hurry to do that he fumbles and breaks his sandal. Interestingly he continues the shot barefeet!

“The film is based on a Gujarati play titled Baa Ae Mari Boundary and I was really inspired by the way the original actor from the play performed this part. Though it is fresh in my mind, I cannot recall the actor’s name,” said Joshi. When we leave the studios, some patch work on the song is being carried out as it is the last day of the shoot.

While Rekha plays the protagonist, the film also stars Randhir Kapoor and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles. Directed by Indra Kumar,

Saroj Khan, Shweta Kumar, Sharman Joshi and Indra Kumar on the sets of Super Nani

is slated to release on May 1.

