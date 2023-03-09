Satish Kaushik dies at the age of 66

Actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 66 on Wednesday. The news of his death was confirmed by actor Anupam Kher, also his close friend. Kher wrote, “I know “death is the ultimate truth of this world!” But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive.

Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!”

Satish Kaushik was an Indian actor, director, producer, comedian, and screenwriter. The cause of death is not yet known. He was an alumnus of the National School of Drama and Film and Television Institute of India and started his career in theatre.

He went on to work in a number of films in long and storied career such as Mr India, Deewana Mastana, Brick Lane, Saajan Chale Sasural and many others. He has directed films such as Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Prem, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain and Tere Naam, among others.