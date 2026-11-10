Saranagati teaser: ISKCON founder’s life to be presented on screen in a hybrid AI format

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The teaser of Saranagati, a “hybrid AI” feature film, based on the life of ISKCON founder Swami Prabhupada, was released on Tuesday. It appears that the visuals used in the teaser have been generated using AI, although the makers have stated that there is some amount of “human creativity and artistic authenticity” in the technical aspects of the film.
The film follows the journey of Swami Prabhupada from the time in the US in 1965, and how he made the ‘Hare Krishna movement’ popular in the West.
Watch Saranagati title teaser video
Saranagati has been directed by Gaura Shakti Dasa, who first became a disciple of Swami Prabhupada in the 1970s. The direction team also includes VK and Rudra Vruksh. The film is produced by Rajesh Singh & Lohith Rao.
In the YouTube description section of the teaser, it is mentioned that the “entire audiography, including music, sound design, and sound production” has been “crafted traditionally and organically, with human creativity and artistic authenticity.” It appears that the actors on screen are AI-generated, but the makers have claimed that this is the result of Artificial Intelligence Motion Capture (AI Motion Capture), where human movements have been converted to digital characters.
Saranagati is being backed by Hombale Films, which has previously made films like Kantara, Mahavatar Narsimha and also helped in the regional distribution of the 2026 hit Hanuman Ansh.
The success of Hanuman Ansh seems to have given way to many more films based on the life of spiritual gurus from India. Made on a budget of Rs 2 crore, Hanuman Ansh, based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, earned Rs 453.26 crore worldwide, as per trade tracker Sacnilk. The producers had previously said that the film would be a trilogy, but with the recent tiff between the producers and the director, the official announcement for a sequel is still awaited.