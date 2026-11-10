Saranagati teaser: ISKCON founder’s life to be presented on screen in a hybrid AI format

The teaser of Saranagati, a “hybrid AI” feature film, based on the life of ISKCON founder Swami Prabhupada, was released on Tuesday. It appears that the visuals used in the teaser have been generated using AI, although the makers have stated that there is some amount of “human creativity and artistic authenticity” in the technical aspects of the film.

The film follows the journey of Swami Prabhupada from the time in the US in 1965, and how he made the ‘Hare Krishna movement’ popular in the West.

Watch Saranagati title teaser video

Saranagati has been directed by Gaura Shakti Dasa, who first became a disciple of Swami Prabhupada in the 1970s. The direction team also includes VK and Rudra Vruksh. The film is produced by Rajesh Singh & Lohith Rao.