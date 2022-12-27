Santhanam posts video of himself petting a tiger; draws social media backlash

Tamil actor Santhanam has drawn flak for sharing a video from his latest foreign trip. Recently, he posted a video of himself petting an inactive tiger. The actor also picks up the tail after being prompted by the staff at the zoo. “Is it sleeping or…?” Santhanam could be heard asking the staff.

Santhanam also feels a little spooked when a staff member pokes the head of the tiger to wake it up. The actor tweeted the video with the caption, “Idharku per than valai pidikratha (Is this what they mean by catching a tiger by the tail?)”

Santhanam’s video has sparked outrage on social media. Many have accused him of being insensitive. “The best to delete this tweet was immediately after posting it, educating yourself about how you shouldn’t pose with drugged animals, and show your bravery by trying this with a non-sedated tiger/wolf/hyena or even monkey. The second best time to delete this tweet is now,” tweeted journalist Shilpa Rathnam reacting to Santhanam’s video.

“What a joke to call this ugly act tiger love. Pathetic tourism,” tweeted another journalist Kushagra Dixit.

Many even expressed disappointment as Santhanam hasn’t yet taken down the controversial video despite the outrage. “It’s one thing to indulge in ‘tourism’ like this. It’s another thing to leave this video up a full two days after the platform has tried to make you understand that you are broadcasting abuse. Don’t know why we expected any better. Is there any way to help that tiger?” wrote a Twitter user.

Santhanam started his career in movies as a comedy actor. Later, he graduated to lead roles in small-budget movies. He was last seen in Agent Kannayiram, which was the remake of the Telugu hit Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya. The film failed to make a mark both commercially and critically.