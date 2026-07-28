Samay Raina trolls Alia Bhatt’s Alpha, roasts Raghav Juyal in India’s Got Latent 2 clips

Several clips from the latest episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2 have surfaced on social media ahead of its wider release, offering fans a glimpse of the unfiltered banter between Samay Raina and his guests. The episode features Munawar Faruqui, Raghav Juyal, Rohan Joshi and Niharika NM, and is packed with viral moments—from Samay’s playful dig at Alia Bhatt’s Alpha and his relentless roasting of Raghav to hilarious exchanges that have quickly taken over social media.

Unlike the regular episodes of India’s Got Latent Season 2, which stream simultaneously on Netflix and YouTube, this instalment has been released exclusively for paid members of Samay Raina’s official YouTube channel. Although the full episode is behind a paywall, several clips have already gone viral online.

Samay Raina’s dig at Alia Bhatt’s Alpha

One of the biggest talking points from the episode is Samay’s banter with Raghav Juyal as the latter promoted his upcoming film, Bhai Tera Star Hai.

Introducing the film, Raghav said, “My film is releasing ‘Bhai Tera Star Hai’.”

Samay instantly replied, “Kitni baar khud hi batana padega to kaisa star hai (If you have to keep telling people yourself, what kind of star are you?)”

Raghav countered, “Alia Bhatt ne bhi khud hi bataya tha (Alia Bhatt had to do the same).”

Without missing a beat, Samay responded, “Uski bhi nahi chali thi (even that didn’t work).”

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The joke was an apparent reference to Alia Bhatt’s recent spy-universe film Alpha, which underperformed at the box office despite an extensive promotional campaign. The moment was especially notable because Alia had appeared in the premiere episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2 to promote the film.

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Raghav wants a YouTube channel, Samay has the perfect comeback

The jokes continued when Raghav admitted that he wanted to start a YouTube channel.

“I also want to have a YouTube channel. Make me open a YouTube channel,” he said.

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Surprised, Samay asked, “You don’t have a YouTube channel?”

When Raghav replied, “No, I really want to,” Samay joked, “After a couple of movies, you will have one.”

Samay then referred to one of Raghav’s interviews and continued roasting him.

“Your best part is the interviews that you give. Really. Did you see his interview? He said, if any producer comes to me for a side role, don’t even talk to me. That was so brave of him. That just goes to show that beggars can be choosers.”

The remark drew loud cheers from the audience.

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Samay Raina’s banter with Niharika NM

Another clip shows Samay teasing content creator Niharika NM after asking about her profession.

“Niharika ma’am, what do you do?” Samay asked.

When she replied, “I make comedy content,” Samay quipped, “How come I’ve never seen it before?”

Niharika then shot back, “I make comedy content for educated people.”

The witty exchange left both the panelists and the audience laughing.

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Samay jokes about Raghav’s film releasing on OTT

Towards the end of the episode, Samay pretended to promote Bhai Tera Star Hai before sneaking in another punchline.

“But jokes apart, his movie ‘Bhai Tera Star Hai’ is coming on 30th July in theatres, you can go and watch it. And if it’s raining a lot and you want to watch it at home, on OTT, then on 1st August, it is coming on OTT.”

Raghav immediately interrupted him.

“Bro, hey! Don’t do this. Hey, why are you clapping? It’s coming in theatres, watch it in theatres, not on OTT. I’m playing a game like Aamir Khan. It’s coming in theatres, only in theatres, not in OTT.”

Samay had one final comeback. “Aamir sir jaisa game to Munnawar ne khela hai (Munawar has pulled off the same game as Aamir sir).”

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The quip appeared to be a playful reference to Aamir Khan and Munawar Faruqui’s personal lives. Aamir recently tied the knot with Gauri Spratt, marking his third marriage, while Munawar has also been married twice. The joke left the audience in splits and quickly made its way to social media.

Fans await the full episode

The leaked clips have only heightened anticipation for the complete episode, with viewers looking forward to watching the chemistry between Samay, Munawar, Raghav, Rohan Joshi and Niharika NM.

India’s Got Latent Season 2 premiered on June 20, 2026, marking the show’s return after the controversy surrounding its first season. The premiere featured Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh, Ashish Solanki and Balraj Singh Ghai. Episode 2 welcomed Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, while Episode 3 featured Tanmay Bhat, Raghu Ram, Vishal Dadlani and Yashraj.

Episode 4 of India’s Got Latent Season 2 will stream on Netflix on Friday, July 31, while the latest bonus episode remains available exclusively to paid members on Samay Raina’s official YouTube channel.