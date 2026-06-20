‘Lowest point of her career’: Samay Raina roasts Alia Bhatt on India’s Got Latent S2

Samay Raina returns with India's Got Latent Season 2 with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as special guests. (Photo: YouTube/Samay Raina)

Samay Raina’s return with India’s Got Latent Season 2 has already given fans plenty to talk about. The comedian kicked off the new season on June 20 with actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as special guests, who appeared on the show to promote their upcoming film Alpha.

Known for his sharp, unpredictable humour, Samay wasted no time roasting both guests, particularly Alia. From taking a dig at her Cannes appearance and Jigra to referencing one of her most viral Koffee With Karan moments, the comedian delivered a string of jokes that left the audience laughing throughout the episode.

Samay’s introduction of Alia sets the tone

The comedian began by introducing Alia in his trademark style. Calling her the biggest celebrity to appear on the show so far, he joked, “She is the biggest guest we had till now in Latent. Highest point of Latent, lowest point of her career.”