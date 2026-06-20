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‘Lowest point of her career’: Samay Raina roasts Alia Bhatt on India’s Got Latent S2
Samay Raina roasted Alia Bhatt with jokes about Cannes, Jigra and her viral Koffee With Karan moment on India's Got Latent Season 2.
Samay Raina’s return with India’s Got Latent Season 2 has already given fans plenty to talk about. The comedian kicked off the new season on June 20 with actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as special guests, who appeared on the show to promote their upcoming film Alpha.
Known for his sharp, unpredictable humour, Samay wasted no time roasting both guests, particularly Alia. From taking a dig at her Cannes appearance and Jigra to referencing one of her most viral Koffee With Karan moments, the comedian delivered a string of jokes that left the audience laughing throughout the episode.
Samay’s introduction of Alia sets the tone
The comedian began by introducing Alia in his trademark style. Calling her the biggest celebrity to appear on the show so far, he joked, “She is the biggest guest we had till now in Latent. Highest point of Latent, lowest point of her career.”
He followed it up with another quip directed at the actor. “Feeling nervous sitting next to you, big fan of your… husband.”
Samay’s Cannes joke leaves everyone in splits
As the conversation progressed, Samay highlighted Alia’s achievements, including her popularity, international appearances and National Award win, before questioning why she had chosen to appear on the show.
He said, “Why the f**k you are here. Why did you come to Latent? Kahan Cannes, kahan Latent. But, yahan cameras aap pe hai (here all the camers are on you).”
The joke appeared to reference the online chatter surrounding Alia’s Cannes appearance earlier this year, when some social media users claimed international photographers and media personnel did not recognise her and that cameras shifted away when she arrived on the red carpet.
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‘State poocha hai, President nahi’
Another moment that caught viewers’ attention came when Samay asked Alia about her favourite state.
When the actor took a moment to think before answering, he quickly jumped in with, “I asked for your favourite state, not the President.”
The joke appeared to be a playful reference to one of Alia’s most talked-about moments on Koffee With Karan, where she famously struggled to answer a question about India’s President, a clip that went viral and continues to be referenced years later.
Samay’s Jigra joke catches Alia off guard
The banter escalated when Alia admitted that appearing on the show had made her slightly uncomfortable.
“I am kinda regretting it right now,” she said. Samay instantly responded, “I regretted it too after watching Jigra.”
The joke appeared to catch Alia by surprise, while Sharvari burst into laughter.
Alia quickly fired back with a smile. “Atleast you watched the film, thankyou for contributing.”
Sharvari gets the ‘plus one’ treatment
Samay’s jokes were not reserved for Alia alone. As he turned his attention to Sharvari, he jokingly asked, “Who are you?”
He later introduced her as “Alia’s plus one”, drawing another round of laughter from the audience.
At one point, he also asked Sharvari whether she had watched India’s Got Latent. “I’ve watched it in clips and bits on news channels,” she replied.
The response itself became part of the joke, considering the widespread media attention the show has received over the past year.
Alia’s Kapil Sharma joke gets a comeback
Later in the episode, Alia tried to turn the tables on Samay.
“I think we can all genuinely say this with absolute clarity and be so so grateful for all the laughs that we have had thanks to… Kapil Sharma,” she said.
A comeback after controversy
Season 2 marks Samay Raina’s return to the spotlight after months of controversy surrounding the show’s first season.
The backlash began after panellist Ranveer Allahbadia made an inappropriate remark on the programme, sparking criticism, multiple FIRs and legal scrutiny involving several people associated with the show.
Streaming on YouTube and Netflix
India’s Got Latent Season 2 is being released simultaneously on YouTube and Netflix, with episodes available in the same format and duration on both platforms.
Samay has maintained that the show’s original identity remains unchanged. According to the comedian, the series will continue to be “no filter”, with its trademark edgy humour and strong language remaining intact without edits or toned-down versions.
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