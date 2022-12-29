Samantha Ruth Prabhu says it’s time for ‘newer, easier resolutions’: ‘Ones that are kinder and gentler on ourselves’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was last seen in Yashoda, took to Instagram on Thursday to share her resolution for the upcoming year. Sharing a selfie, Samantha spoke about only controlling what one can control.

She wrote in the caption, “Function forward… Control what we can!! Guess it’s time for newer and easier resolutions.. ones that are kinder and gentler on ourselves. God bless 🫶🏻 Happy 2023!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

In October, Samantha Ruth Prabhu had opened up about her autoimmune condition called myositis. There were recent reports that she had walked out of some of her Hindi film projects because of her illness. However, her representative denied the same. “Samantha has not walked out of any of the accepted projects officially. So far there is no truth in the news reports about her departure from her upcoming projects,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

The representative added that she was previously supposed to start working on her Bollywood project from January, which has now been delayed and will start shooting in April or May. “But due to the unforeseen circumstances, the shootings of the films may be delayed by about six months. So now she will only be able to participate in the shooting of her Hindi film from April or May,” he said.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming films include Shaakunthalam, where she plays the titular role, and Kushi, where she stars alongside Vijay Deverakonda.