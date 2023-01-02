scorecardresearch
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s new poster from Shaakuntalam out, film books February 17 release

Shaakuntalam revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant, portrayed by Yashoda star Samantha and Dev Mohan of Sufiyum Sujatayum fame, respectively.

Shaakuntalam filmShaakuntalam film will release in 3D. (Photo: PR Handout)
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's new poster from Shaakuntalam out, film books February 17 release
Shaakuntalam, the multilingual mythological drama headlined by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, will release in theatres on February 17 worldwide. The Telugu film was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on November 4, 2022, but the release was delayed so that the audience was able to experience the love story in the 3D format.

Samantha took to her official Twitter page on Monday to announce the new release date of Shaakuntalam.

“Witness the #EpicLoveStory #Shaakuntalam in theatres from Feb 17th 2023 Worldwide! Also in 3D,” she wrote in the tweet.

Based on Kalidasa’s acclaimed Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam, the film is written and directed by award-winning director Gunasekhar (Rudhramadevi).

Billed as a whimsical tale, Shaakuntalam revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant, portrayed by Yashoda star Samantha and Dev Mohan of Sufiyum Sujatayum fame, respectively.

Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Dr M Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla and Jisshu Sengupta also round out the cast of the movie. Shaakuntalam will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 12:39 IST
Kamal Haasan tells Rahul Gandhi he made Hey Ram to say ‘sorry to my Bapu’: ‘I was a bitter critic of Mahatma Gandhi, today I’m a fan’

