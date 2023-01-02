Samantha Ruth Prabhu says ‘women rising’ reacting to a viral photo; shuts down troll: ‘Getting back up…’

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Monday reacted to a viral photo on Twitter. The photo in question was taken by a passer-by, who spotted that all movie posters adorning the walls of Chennai’s famous theatre Vettri had female leads.

“Passing by the Vettri theatre in Chromepet, my sister and I realised it had the banners of all the movies with a woman lead. What a long way Tamil cinema has come! 10 years back this would have been unimaginable,” wrote Twitter user Deepan Qweeter Kannan.

Deepan’s tweet went viral and drew reactions from some high-profile celebrities, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The Yashoda actor wrote, “Women Rising!!” while sharing the picture. And she was countered by another Twitter user, saying, “Yes. just to fall.” And Samantha hit back at the trolling with a lot of confidence and class. “Getting back up makes it all the more sweeter my friend,” she retorted.

Passing by the Vettri theatre in Chromepet, my sister and I realised it had the banners of all the movies with a woman lead. What a long way Tamil cinema has come! 10 years back this would have been unimaginable. pic.twitter.com/IEh5ioeKsh — Deepan Qweeter Kannan (@kannandeepan) January 2, 2023

Getting back up makes it all the more sweeter my friend . https://t.co/UgdW7GC8EZ — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 2, 2023

The viral picture shows movie posters of Aishwarya Rajesh’s Driver Jamuna, Nayanthara’s Connect, Trisha’s Raangi and Kovai Sarala’s Sembi dominating the advertising board. The photo points to the growing number of women-centric movies in Tamil cinema. In the past, a female actor toplining a movie was seen as a rarity and became a selling point. A woman-centric film is no longer a risk but a considered a profitable venture.

In the run-up to the release of Connect, Nayanthara reflected on the changing times. “There are so many women-centric films. There are so many producers who are willing to produce such films. This change itself is nice. If there are 15-20 films with male leads, there are about 5 films with women leads. Women are doing such great films,” she had said in an interview.