Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to pity tweet about her ‘lost charm and glow’ after myositis: ‘I pray you never have to go through…’

A Twitter handle on Monday claimed that Samantha Ruth Prabhu lost her 'charm and glow' after her myositis diagnosis.

Samantha Ruth PrabhuSamantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen next in Shaakuntalam.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to pity tweet about her ‘lost charm and glow’ after myositis: ‘I pray you never have to go through…’
Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Monday expressed her regret after a Twitter handle claimed that she lost her ‘charm and glow’ after her myositis diagnosis. “Feeling sad for Samantha. She lost all her charm and glow. When everyone thought she came out of divorce strongly and her professional life is seeing heights, myositis hit her badly, making her weak again (sic),” read the controversial Twitter post featuring the latest photos of Samantha that were taken during Monday’s trailer launch of Shaakuntalam.

Samantha has responded to the remark with kind words while pointing out the indifferent and insensitive nature of the post. “I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did .. And here’s some love from me to add to your glow,” she wrote.

Many have slammed the post in question and one of the Twitter users claimed she felt the post was “brutal”. “As someone who has an autoimmune disease, and went through heaps of experimental treatments including steroids, with all the effects of illness & treatment that showed up visibly, these kinds of condescending remarks can feel brutal. I feel sorry for those that can’t see,” read the tweet from the handle named MeDamselDee.

“In a world where you can be anything … Be kind !! @MeDamselDee You are beautiful,” Samantha responded while expressing solidarity with MeDamselDee.

Last year, Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed that she was under treatment for the autoimmune disease myositis. The actor noted that she was under the hope that the illness would go into remission soon. Samantha dubbed for her previous film Yashoda when she was under treatment for myositis.

Samantha on Monday attended an open media event for the first time since she revealed her health condition. The trailer of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam was launched today in Hyderabad. “No matter how many struggles I face in life, one thing won’t change. That’s how much I love cinema and cinema loves me back. I strongly believe that this love will grow manifold with Shaakuntalam,” she said at the trailer launch event.

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 21:59 IST
