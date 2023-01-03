Samantha Ruth Prabhu not quitting Citadel over health issues. Details inside

Speculations are rife that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has decided to opt out of several upcoming projects, including Prime Video’s web series Citadel, owing to her bad health. However, the source close to the actor has rubbished such reports.

“Anything and everything that is written about her being replaced in Citadel is rubbish. She will begin the shoot in the second half of January,” said the source. The actor revealed her myositis diagnosis in October last year.

Citadel is an ambitious series which is getting made in multiple languages. The American and Indian versions have already been announced. It’s said that there is also an Italian version in the works. Billed as science fiction, the series is created by Patrick Moran and the Russo brothers.

The Indian version will be headlined by Varun Dhawan and Samantha with Raj and DK, the creators of The Family Man, at the helm. The American version will star Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra.

Last December, the creators of Citadel officially welcomed Varun Dhawan onboard. “Citadel is an exceptionally ambitious and exciting franchise, and to be part of this magnificent universe, conceptualised by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and Jennifer Salke, is a landmark moment in my career,” Varun said earlier.

However, the official announcement about Samantha’s casting in the show is yet to be made. It’s said that last year Samantha underwent special training to prepare for her role in the series.

Samantha, meanwhile, is recovering from an auto-immune disease called myositis. She revealed her battle with the illness last year while promoting her film, Yashoda. She noted that at this stage her condition was not life-threatening and she was confident that her illness will go into remission soon.

Advertisement

Samantha is also waiting for the release of her mythological drama Shaakuntalam. On Monday, she announced the film’s release date. It will open in cinemas on February 17. She also has a romantic film called Kushi in the pipeline. The production of the film is already in progress and it will arrive in cinemas this year. Kushi also stars Vijay Deverakonda in the lead.