scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu not quitting Citadel over health issues. Details inside

The Indian version of Citadel will be headlined by Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu with Raj and DK, the creators of The Family Man, at the helm.

samantha ruth prabhuSamantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about her condition of myositis. (Source: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram)

Speculations are rife that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has decided to opt out of several upcoming projects, including Prime Video’s web series Citadel, owing to her bad health. However, the source close to the actor has rubbished such reports.

“Anything and everything that is written about her being replaced in Citadel is rubbish. She will begin the shoot in the second half of January,” said the source. The actor revealed her myositis diagnosis in October last year.

Citadel is an ambitious series which is getting made in multiple languages. The American and Indian versions have already been announced. It’s said that there is also an Italian version in the works. Billed as science fiction, the series is created by Patrick Moran and the Russo brothers.

Also Read |Composer James Vasanthan criticises Vijay’s fashion choice for Varisu event: ‘No Bollywood, Telugu stars show such neglect’

The Indian version will be headlined by Varun Dhawan and Samantha with Raj and DK, the creators of The Family Man, at the helm. The American version will star Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...
Cash with public zooms 74% to touch record high
Cash with public zooms 74% to touch record high
Two views on six issues: What the Supreme Court’s demonetisation ve...
Two views on six issues: What the Supreme Court’s demonetisation ve...

Last December, the creators of Citadel officially welcomed Varun Dhawan onboard. “Citadel is an exceptionally ambitious and exciting franchise, and to be part of this magnificent universe, conceptualised by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and Jennifer Salke, is a landmark moment in my career,” Varun said earlier.

However, the official announcement about Samantha’s casting in the show is yet to be made. It’s said that last year Samantha underwent special training to prepare for her role in the series.

Samantha, meanwhile, is recovering from an auto-immune disease called myositis. She revealed her battle with the illness last year while promoting her film, Yashoda. She noted that at this stage her condition was not life-threatening and she was confident that her illness will go into remission soon.

Advertisement

Samantha is also waiting for the release of her mythological drama Shaakuntalam. On Monday, she announced the film’s release date. It will open in cinemas on February 17. She also has a romantic film called Kushi in the pipeline. The production of the film is already in progress and it will arrive in cinemas this year. Kushi also stars Vijay Deverakonda in the lead.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-01-2023 at 13:24 IST
Next Story

Dean Elgar laments South Africa’s lean test schedule

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan ring in New Year with sons Taimur, Jeh
Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan ring in New Year with sons Taimur, Jeh
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close