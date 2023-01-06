Samantha Ruth Prabhu arrives in Mumbai amid reports of her being replaced in Citadel, fans say ‘you go girl’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed her Myositis diagnosis in October 2022 and since then, there have been many speculations about her getting replaced in various film projects. Recently, there were rumours that the actor was getting replaced in the Raj & DK web series Citadel India, however, a source close to the actor dismissed the rumour. On Friday, the actor was spotted in Mumbai as she exited the airport.

Samantha was seen wearing a white outfit and while she did not pose for the cameras, she confidently walked across a sea of photographers. One of her fans wrote in the comments section, “You go girl.”

Check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s video and photos from the airport:

“Anything and everything that is written about her being replaced in Citadel is rubbish. She will begin the shoot in the second half of January,” shared a source close to the actor.

On Thursday, the actor shared a photo from the dubbing of Shaakuntalam, where she plays the titular role. She wrote in the caption, “Art is my cure to all this madness, sadness and loss of belonging in the world & through it I’ll walk myself home. -Nikki Rowe”

Apart from Citadel and Shaakuntalam, her upcoming projects also include Kushi, where she stars alongside Vijay Deverakonda.