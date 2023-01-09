scorecardresearch
Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets teary eyed at Shaakuntalam trailer launch: ‘No matter how many struggles I face in life…’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seen holding back her tears when director Gunasekhar was speaking at the trailer launch of Shaakuntalam.

samantha ruth prabhuSamantha Ruth Prabhu cried at an event in Hyderabad. (Photo: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram)
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu got teary eyed at the trailer launch event of her upcoming Telugu mythological drama Shaakuntalam in Hyderabad. Samantha was seen holding back her tears when director Gunasekhar was speaking at the event.

Talking at the event, Samantha said, “No matter how many struggles I face in life, one thing won’t change. That’s how much I love cinema and cinema loves me back. I strongly believe that this love will grow manifold with Shaakuntalam.”

A fan took to Twitter to share the viral video of Samantha Ruth Prabu crying and wrote, “We’re with you, Sam.” Other fans commented, “Sam is lioness” and “Stay strong sam”.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also heaped praise on Shaakuntalam director Gunsasekhar. She said, “In Indian literature history, the story of Shakuntala is one of the most memorable ones. I feel so lucky that Gunasekhar sir chose me for this character. It is truly my privilege.”

The actor added, “Recently, I watched the movie, and it exceeded my expectations and what Gunasekhar garu had promised. After watching the movie, I fell at Gunasekhar garu’s feet. Everyone will likely experience the same emotions I did while watching the film.”

Talking about the movie, Gunasekhar said, “This is the costliest film in recent times for a heroine-oriented film. Believing in superstar Samantha and me, producer Dil Raju garu backed this big project.”

In Shaakuntalam, Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays Shakuntala, who is the daughter of Menaka and Viswamithra. The film also stars Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Aditi Balan, Gauthami, Ananya Nagalla, Kabir Duhan Singh and Baby Allu Arha in pivotal roles. It is all set to release in theatres on February 17.

