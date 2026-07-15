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‘I was waiting to be a mother’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu says she feels a new sense of purpose
Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently revealed that she has always wanted to be a mother, saying that the new chapter in her life has given her a different kind of strength and purpose.
June turned out to be a memorable month for Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Along with the success of her film Maa Inti Bangaaram, which received positive reviews from both audiences and critics, the actor also announced that she is expecting her first child. Now, in a recent interview, Samantha has opened up about embracing motherhood, revealing that it is something she has long looked forward to.
‘Always wanted to be a mother’
Speaking to Pinkvilla, Samantha said, “It’s definitely new and exciting. But I’ve been waiting for this moment for a while now. I’ve always wanted to be a mother. So I know that I’ll be giving this my all.”
Reflecting on how the new phase of her life has changed her perspective, she added, “I’ve always been passionate about everything in life. But now I feel I carry a different, new kind of strength and purpose in me. I’m looking forward to this journey a lot. And I’m filled with gratitude, learning every day, and getting ready to embrace whatever comes next.”
Last month, while confirming her pregnancy during the success meet of Maa Inti Bangaaram, Samantha had also revealed that she would be taking a maternity break after completing her ongoing commitments. “After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small break, given my condition. I’ll have to take maternity leave. After that I’ll be back with another film for my fans,” Samantha said.
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A few days after announcing her pregnancy, the actor delighted fans by sharing a heartfelt picture on social media, proudly flaunting her baby bump. Adding a touch of humour to the post, she captioned it, “My six-pack. I’ll see you when I see you.”
About Samantha and Raj Nidimoru
Samantha married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in December 2025 in an intimate ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi Temple inside the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. The two first met while working together on The Family Man 2, in which Samantha’s portrayal of Raji earned widespread acclaim. They later reunited professionally for Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024).
Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021. Raj Nidimoru was earlier married to Shhyamali De.
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