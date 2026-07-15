‘I was waiting to be a mother’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu says she feels a new sense of purpose

June turned out to be a memorable month for Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Along with the success of her film Maa Inti Bangaaram, which received positive reviews from both audiences and critics, the actor also announced that she is expecting her first child. Now, in a recent interview, Samantha has opened up about embracing motherhood, revealing that it is something she has long looked forward to.

‘Always wanted to be a mother’

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Samantha said, “It’s definitely new and exciting. But I’ve been waiting for this moment for a while now. I’ve always wanted to be a mother. So I know that I’ll be giving this my all.”