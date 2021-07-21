Salman Khan goes into beast mode for Tiger 3, fans say ‘best bod in Bollywood even at 55’. Watch

Salman Khan is busy preparing for the third instalment of his Tiger franchise. The actor took to Instagram to share a video at the gym, where he is training intensely with focus on his bulging muscles. There’s the signature Tiger music playing in the background.

In the caption, Salman wrote, “I think this guy is training for Tiger 3…” The post received much love from his fans. The actor is seen as a reflection on a mirrored surface, but there is no mistaking his identity.

Tiger 3 will also star Katrina Kaif. Salman and Katrina started shooting for the film at a Mumbai studio in March. The shooting had to be stalled as Katrina tested positive for COVID-19. The set had to be dismantled as keeping the outdoor structure turned out to be too expensive. In addition, the Tauktae cyclone wrought much havoc on the sets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Salman’s fans were quite impressed with his workout. “Bhai is in beast mode,” wrote one, while another pointed out to the rippling muscles, “Even at 55, the best bod in Bollywood”.

Tiger 3 is the next sequel in the staggering successful franchise. The first film Ek Tha Tiger released in 2012, and the second film Tiger Zinda Hai hit the screens in 2017, and it broke box office records as it crossed Rs 350 crore.

Apart from Tiger 3, Salman, who was last seen in Radhe, will start work on Antim: The Final Truth, which is a remake of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern. It also features Aayush Sharma.