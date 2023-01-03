scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

Sajal Aly, Kubra Khan slam allegations that actresses being used as ‘honey trap’ by Pakistan army: ‘Morally debased, ugly’

Sajal Aly reacted to the former Pakistani military officer's allegation, without mentioning his name and his vlog.

sajal aly kubra khanSajal Aly and Kubra Khan reacted against Adil Raja's claims on social media. (Photo: Sajal Aly/Instagram)

A retired Pakistani military officer, Adil Raja, who is also a YouTuber, recently claimed that a few of the country’s female actors were used as ‘honey traps’ by the Pak military. He didn’t name the actors but used the initials of their names. Soon, the netizens guessed the names of the actors from the initials as:  Mehwish Hayat, Mahira Khan, Kubra Khan, and Sajal Aly. Recently, Sajal reacted to the former officer’s allegation, without mentioning his name and his vlog on YouTube.

Sajal, who starred in the Bollywood film Mom along with Sridevi, wrote on Twitter on Monday, “It is very sad that our country is becoming morally debased and ugly; character assassination is the worst form of humanity and sin.”

In his vlog, Adil Raja claimed that a few Pakistani actresses and models were working with General (retd) Bajwa and former ISI head Faiz Hameed to trap politicians. However, later in another vlog, he said that the initials he mentioned can be of any actor or model and he never named or defamed anyone.

Another Pakistani actor Kubra Khan also reacted to Adil Raja’s vlog and mentioned in her Instagram story that she will take an action against him. She wrote, “I stayed quiet initially because obviously a fake video isn’t going to take over my existence But ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. Apko lagta hai ke koi random log Mujhe pe behte bithaye ungli uthayenge Aur main chup behtoongi toh apki soch hai. So Mr Adil Raja before you start to heap allegations upon people have some proof first.”

Kubra Khan shared the statement on Instagram.

She added, “You have a total of 3 days to come up with this proof which you claim is hag and sach. If not, either retract your statement and publicly apologise or I will be suing you for defamation. And don’t worry, lucky for you I’m not just from here I am from UK, so I’ll come there if I have too! Cause Main SACH pe hoon, Main HAQ pe hoon AUR MAIN KISI KE BAAP SE NAI DARTI.”

Actor Mahira Khan refrained from reacting on the ongoing controversy.

