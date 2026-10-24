‘He wanted Rs 1 crore’: Nurse reveals chilling details of Saif Ali Khan attack

As the trial opened Friday, the family’s staff nurse, the first witness, gave a detailed description of the night the intruder entered the Bandra home in January 2025.

Written by: Sadaf Modak
3 min readOct 24, 2026 02:34 PM IST
The trial in the January 2025 attack on Saif Ali Khan began with the family’s staff nurse identifying Mohammed Shariful as the intruder.The trial in the January 2025 attack on Saif Ali Khan began with the family’s staff nurse identifying Mohammed Shariful as the intruder.
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Woken by a sound around 2 am, the nurse saw the bathroom light on and assumed it was actor Kareena Kapoor Khan. When she woke again, sensing something was wrong, she saw the shadow of a man in a cap moving towards the bed of Kareena and Saif Ali Khan’s youngest son, Jeh. When she tried to pick the child up, the man attacked her with a hexa blade. He wanted money, “Rs 1 crore”, he told her.

That was her account to police of a failed robbery attempt on the night of January 15-16, 2025. On Friday, as the trial in the case began, the 59-year-old staff nurse, the complainant and first witness, identified 31-year-old Mohammed Shariful in court as the intruder who entered Khan’s Bandra home during a failed robbery.

The court rejected Shariful’s second attempt to plead guilty and began the trial with her deposition. She told the court she had worked with the family as Jeh’s staff nurse for over five years.

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According to her police statement, when she ran towards Jeh’s bed, the man told her to keep quiet. The noise also woke Jeh’s nanny. The intruder told them to stay quiet and said they could not leave the room. In the attack, two of her fingers were injured.

The witness told the court that the nanny then walked out of the room and raised an alarm, waking Khan and Kareena, who came rushing out. Khan asked the intruder who he was and what he wanted, and the man attacked him, she said.

Also Read | ‘I thought I might die’: Saif recalls being stabbed, says he wants to forgive the attacker

Another staffer who heard the noise entered the room and was also attacked. Khan managed to overpower the intruder, and they all ran into another room and locked it, she said. Other staffers arrived, while the intruder escaped through the main door.

Khan, who had injuries to his back, hand and neck, was rushed to hospital. Public prosecutor Iqbal Solkar’s examination-in-chief of the witness will continue at the next hearing. Shariful, who is alleged to be a Bangladeshi national, had sought to plead guilty in August and again this month. Both pleas were rejected.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sadaf Modak
Sadaf Modak

Sadaf Modak is a distinguished Legal Correspondent based in Mumbai whose work demonstrates exceptional Expertise and Authority in covering the intricacies of the judicial and correctional systems. Reporting for The Indian Express, she is a highly Trustworthy source for in-depth coverage of courtroom proceedings and human rights issues. Expertise  Specialized Role: As a dedicated Legal Correspondent, Sadaf Modak possesses deep, specialized knowledge of legal procedures, statutes, and judicial operations, lending immense Authority to her reports. Core Authority & Focus: Her work primarily centers on: Trial Court Proceedings: She mainly covers the trial courts of Mumbai, providing crucial, on-the-ground reporting on the day-to-day legal processes that affect citizens. She maintains a keen eye on both major criminal cases and the "ordinary and not so ordinary events" that reveal the human element within the justice system. Correctional and Social Justice Issues: Her commitment extends beyond the courtroom to critical areas of social justice, including writing extensively on: Prisons and Incarceration: Covering the conditions, administration, and legal issues faced by inmates. Juvenile Justice: Reporting on the complexities of the juvenile justice system and the legal rights of children. Human Rights: Focusing on fundamental human rights within the context of law enforcement and state institutions. Experience Institutional Affiliation: Reporting for The Indian Express—a leading national newspaper—ensures her coverage is subject to high editorial standards of accuracy, impartiality, and legal rigor. Impactful Detail: Her focus on trial courts provides readers with direct, detailed insights into the workings of the justice system, making complex legal narratives accessible and establishing her as a reliable and trusted chronicler of the legal landscape. Sadaf Modak's blend of judicial focus and commitment to human rights issues establishes her as a vital and authoritative voice in Indian legal journalism. She tweets @sadafmodak ... Read More

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