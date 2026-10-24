‘He wanted Rs 1 crore’: Nurse reveals chilling details of Saif Ali Khan attack

Woken by a sound around 2 am, the nurse saw the bathroom light on and assumed it was actor Kareena Kapoor Khan. When she woke again, sensing something was wrong, she saw the shadow of a man in a cap moving towards the bed of Kareena and Saif Ali Khan’s youngest son, Jeh. When she tried to pick the child up, the man attacked her with a hexa blade. He wanted money, “Rs 1 crore”, he told her.

That was her account to police of a failed robbery attempt on the night of January 15-16, 2025. On Friday, as the trial in the case began, the 59-year-old staff nurse, the complainant and first witness, identified 31-year-old Mohammed Shariful in court as the intruder who entered Khan’s Bandra home during a failed robbery.