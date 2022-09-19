scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Sadhguru advises Samantha Ruth Prabhu as she says film industry has a lot of ‘ego’: ‘If you show me where, I’ll fix it’

Samantha was in conversation with Sadhguru where she asked him questions about spirituality, ego, and the idea of individuality.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Sadhguru discuss issues of life and spirituality. (Photo: Screengrab/YouTube)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu says she is surrounded by ego, and in the film industry, it is at its peak. The actor was in conversation with Sadhguru during the Hyderabad leg of his Save Soil journey, where she asked him a series of question.

In the session, Samantha said she has noticed the widespread rise of ‘spiritual ego’, in which people who are on a spiritual path, consider themselves superior to those who aren’t. Sadhguru cheekily asked the actor, “Who is this ego guy, your friend?” to which Samantha replied, laughing, “It is all around me! And in my industry, the heights of it!”

 

Sadhguru heard her question and asked Samantha, “First, we will address this ego guy. If you show me where it is, I’ll fix it right now.” Samantha answered, “I wish I knew where it was, it just keeps coming suddenly!”

Citing an example of the actor, who has been in the industry for over two decades, Sadhguru said that it is possible that people are “nasty” in some moments but one always blames that behaviour on “ego” and moves on.

Also Read: |Samantha Ruth Prabhu asks Sadhguru if life’s injustices can be ‘blamed on past karma’, he says, ‘That’s a schoolgirl question’

“Certain times you are wonderful, certain moments maybe you are nasty, possible. So, whenever you are nasty, you say, ‘It’s my ego.’ Why don’t you say, ‘It’s me. I am sometimes wonderful, sometimes nasty.’ If you see this, naturally nastiness will go down.

“But if you say, whenever you are nasty, ‘Mr Ego does this’, you don’t know where he is, so how do you fix this guy? So, everybody has this going in their life because this is spiritual jargon without being spiritual,” he added.

On the work front, Samantha recently starred in the Tamil rom-com Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. She has a packed slate with filsm like the mythological drama Shaakuntalam, sci-fi thriller Yashoda and Kushi, featuring Vijay Deverakonda.

