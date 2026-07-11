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Legendary playback singer S Janaki dies at 88; granddaughter shares emotional note
Legendary playback singer S. Janaki has died at 88. Her granddaughter announced the news in an emotional note, saying she passed away peacefully.
Legendary playback singer S Janaki died at the age of 88, her family announced on Saturday. The news was announced by her granddaughter, Apsara Vydyula, through an emotional statement shared on Instagram. The family said the veteran singer died peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones, and requested privacy as they mourn the loss.
Sharing the note on behalf of the family, Apsara wrote, “It is with profound sadness that I share the passing of my beloved grandmother and legendary singer, Smt. S. Janaki.”
She added, “She left us peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family. While our hearts are heavy, we are also filled with gratitude for the extraordinary life she lived and the immeasurable joy she brought to millions through her timeless music.”
Remembering Janaki not only as an iconic artiste but also as a grandmother, Apsara wrote, “To the world, she was an iconic voice whose songs became part of countless memories. To us, she was a loving grandmother whose warmth, humility, kindness, and grace will remain with us forever.”
The family concluded the statement by requesting privacy during this difficult time.
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“We kindly request that you respect our family’s privacy during this difficult time as we grieve and come to terms with this loss. Thank you for your love, prayers, and understanding.”
Widely regarded as one of India’s greatest playback singers, S. Janaki enjoyed a career spanning more than six decades. She recorded over 20,000 songs across multiple Indian languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, making her one of the most prolific singers in Indian cinema. She received four National Film Awards for Best Female Playback Singer and numerous state honours for her contributions to music.
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