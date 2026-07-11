Legendary playback singer S Janaki dies at 88; granddaughter shares emotional note

Legendary playback singer S Janaki died at the age of 88, her family announced on Saturday. The news was announced by her granddaughter, Apsara Vydyula, through an emotional statement shared on Instagram. The family said the veteran singer died peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones, and requested privacy as they mourn the loss.

Sharing the note on behalf of the family, Apsara wrote, “It is with profound sadness that I share the passing of my beloved grandmother and legendary singer, Smt. S. Janaki.”

She added, “She left us peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family. While our hearts are heavy, we are also filled with gratitude for the extraordinary life she lived and the immeasurable joy she brought to millions through her timeless music.”