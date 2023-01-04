Rushad Rana ties the knot with Ketaki Walawalker; Rupali Ganguly says ‘Ho gayi shaadi’

Actor Rushad Rana tied the knot with Ketaki Walawalker in an intimate Marathi wedding ceremony on Wednesday. Rushad’s Anupamaa co-star Rupali Ganguly took to Instagram to share a picture from the wedding ceremony.

Sharing a photo with the newlyweds, Rupali wrote, “Ho gayi shaaaadddiiiiii.” Rushad commented on Rupali’s post, “We loveee you.”

Other celebrities, who attended the wedding ceremony, too shared pictures and gave their best wishes to the newlyweds.

Rushad Rana was earlier married to Khushnum but the two parted ways in 2013. He later met Ketaki Walawalker, who is the creative director of Anupamaa and the two fell in love.

Rushad is known for his roles in shows like Miya Biwi Aur Murder, Hip Hip Hurray, Kumkum Bhagya and Anupamaa.