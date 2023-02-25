RRR beats Top Gun Maverick to win Best Action Film at Hollywood Critics Association Awards, Rajamouli says ‘Jai Hind’ in acceptance speech

Ahead of the Oscars and after winning big at the Golden Globes this year, RRR has now been awarded the Best International Film honour at the recently held Hollywood Critics Association Awards 2023. Director SS Rajamouli‘s film also beat Tom Cruise’s blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick in the Best Action Film category, and picked up honours for Best Original Song and Best Stunts, as well.

Rajamouli, in his acceptance speech, dedicated the win to his fellow filmmakers and said, “It is for all of us to believe we can make international films. Thank you to HCA for that, it means a lot. Thank you very much again. Jai Hind.”

The film’s star, actor Ram Charan, also took to the stage to accept the award along with Rajamouli, and said that they’ve been encouraged to come back with “better films” thanks to the response that the West has given to RRR. He said, “I didn’t expect to come up on stage. I was just told by my director to accompany him. Thank you so much for giving us all this love. It’s a great response, so we are going to come back with better films and entertain you all. Thank you so much.”

SS Rajamouli’s confidence in his cinema and the way he’s presented his film on the global level has inspired more Indian filmmakers to elevate their filmmaking techniques. Recently, director Mani Ratnam lauded Rajamouli’s work and said that his films — Baahubali 1 and 2 — had a huge impact on him. Explaining why, he had said, “I have been wanting to make this film called Ponniyin Selvan for years, and I could not find a way, till Baahubali came. The one huge thing it did was… it came in two parts. That you can tell a story in two parts and keep the audience glued. It just opened my… you know… possibility of me making the film. If Baahubali hadn’t come in two parts, I wouldn’t have been able to make Ponniyin Selvan. So, thank you very much.”

Ram Charan recently hinted that Rajamouli might be going ‘global’ with his next film. Calling the filmmaker the “Steven Spielberg of India,” he had said on Good Morning America recently that “he’s going to make his way to the global cinema very soon, with the next film.”

RRR’s “Naatu Naatu” has been nominated in the Best Original Song category at the upcoming 95th Academy Awards.