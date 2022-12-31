RRR: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan to attend attend Golden Globes 2023

RRR is again going to be screened at Los Angeles’ iconic Chinese Theatre as part of a Beyond Fest initiative. This time, the screening of the Telugu blockbuster at the biggest IMAX theatre in the world will be made more special as it will be attended by the film’s director SS Rajamouli, actors Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and the music composer MM Keeravani. According to Variety, the trio — Rajamouli, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan — will also represent the film’s cast and crew at the Golden Globes, where it has been nominated in two categories.

The official Twitter handle of Beyond Fest announced the news. “It’s official! We are going back to the @ChineseTheatres @IMAX for the biggest ever @RRRMovie #encoRRRe on Jan 9. For the FIRST TIME EVER in the US, S.S. Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and composer M.M. Keeravaani join IN-PERSON. Tix on sale @am_cinematheque.com Jan 4 at noon,” the tweet read.

Back in October, RRR was first screened at the Chinese Theatre as a part of the Beyond Fest, where it was received with great enthusiasm. Pictures and videos from the screening went viral on social media.

#RRRMovie fans ran to the front of the theater for “Naatu Naatu” while director S. S. Rajamouli watched the film. #RRRforOscars #OscaRRRs https://t.co/rG2BiaGyHT pic.twitter.com/l4TpXsg0qu — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 1, 2022

SS Rajamouli gets a rapturous, long standing ovation after #RRR at #BeyondFest pic.twitter.com/KGBKlCZeVR

— eric (@MrEAnders) October 1, 2022

Rajamouli spent several weeks promoting the film in the US, as a part of the awards campaign, although only MM Keeravani’s song (“Naatu Naatu”) has made it to the shortlist for Oscar nominations. But the film could still score nods in the non-technical categories. At the Golden Globes, the film has been nominated in the Best Non-English Language Film and Best Original Song categories.