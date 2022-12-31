scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

RRR: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan to attend attend Golden Globes 2023

RRR is entering the final leg of its awards campaign, with a new screening at the iconic Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Still from RRR trailerStill from RRR trailer
Listen to this article
RRR: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan to attend attend Golden Globes 2023
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

RRR is again going to be screened at Los Angeles’ iconic Chinese Theatre as part of a Beyond Fest initiative. This time, the screening of the Telugu blockbuster at the biggest IMAX theatre in the world will be made more special as it will be attended by the film’s director SS Rajamouli, actors Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and the music composer MM Keeravani. According to Variety, the trio — Rajamouli, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan — will also represent the film’s cast and crew at the Golden Globes, where it has been nominated in two categories.

The official Twitter handle of Beyond Fest announced the news. “It’s official! We are going back to the @ChineseTheatres @IMAX for the biggest ever @RRRMovie #encoRRRe on Jan 9. For the FIRST TIME EVER in the US, S.S. Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and composer M.M. Keeravaani join IN-PERSON. Tix on sale @am_cinematheque.com Jan 4 at noon,” the tweet read.

ALSO READ |Netflix unveils list of most-watched films and shows of 2022; no RRR, but Dhanush’s The Gray Man is number one

Back in October, RRR was first screened at the Chinese Theatre as a part of the Beyond Fest, where it was received with great enthusiasm. Pictures and videos from the screening went viral on social media.

 

SS Rajamouli gets a rapturous, long standing ovation after #RRR at #BeyondFest pic.twitter.com/KGBKlCZeVR

— eric (@MrEAnders) October 1, 2022

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Horoscope 2023: Find out what’s in store for you in the new year
Horoscope 2023: Find out what’s in store for you in the new year
One-three year deposits see at least 1% interest rate hike
One-three year deposits see at least 1% interest rate hike
Demand for private jets soared during pandemic, now on way down
Demand for private jets soared during pandemic, now on way down
Govt spent Rs 13,000 cr on cleaning Ganga since 2014, UP got highest outl...
Govt spent Rs 13,000 cr on cleaning Ganga since 2014, UP got highest outl...

Rajamouli spent several weeks promoting the film in the US, as a part of the awards campaign, although only MM Keeravani’s song (“Naatu Naatu”) has made it to the shortlist for Oscar nominations. But the film could still score nods in the non-technical categories. At the Golden Globes, the film has been nominated in the Best Non-English Language Film and Best Original Song categories.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-12-2022 at 16:55 IST
Next Story

Who was Pope Benedict, the first pontiff to resign in 600 years?

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Anant Ambani's engagement bash
Janhvi Kapoor poses with rumoured beau, Salman Khan all smiles in inside photos from Anant Ambani’s engagement bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 31: Latest News
Advertisement
close