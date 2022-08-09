scorecardresearch
Monday, August 08, 2022

Row over Ranveer Singh photos: PIL in HC seeks seizure of all printed copies of magazine

The plea was filed by advocate Nazia Ilahi Khan last week alleging that the image is “obscene as per the opinion of the public at large.” The plea also seeks to block the magazine's website within West Bengal.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
August 9, 2022 4:13:48 am
Ranveer Singh had posed nude (File Photo)

A PUBLIC Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Calcutta High Court seeking directives to the West Bengal government and the authorities concerned to seize all printed copies of an issue of a magazine, ‘Paper’ magazine, published on July 23 that carried Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh’s “nude” photo as its cover image.

The petitioner has submitted that the picture of Ranveer Singh would “deprave the mind of the public at large in West Bengal, especially of minors” and therefore the circulation of the magazine in question needs to be stopped immediately.

The matter is likely to be heard later this week.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is facing an FIR in Maharashtra for posing and publishing his ‘nude’ photoshoot pictures on various social media portals.

The FIR was registered under Sections 292, 293 and 509 of the IPC, 1860 and Section 67A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

First published on: 09-08-2022 at 04:13:48 am

