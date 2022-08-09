Row over Ranveer Singh photos: PIL in HC seeks seizure of all printed copies of magazine

August 9, 2022 4:13:48 am
A PUBLIC Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Calcutta High Court seeking directives to the West Bengal government and the authorities concerned to seize all printed copies of an issue of a magazine, ‘Paper’ magazine, published on July 23 that carried Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh’s “nude” photo as its cover image.
The plea was filed by advocate Nazia Ilahi Khan last week alleging that the image is “obscene as per the opinion of the public at large.” The plea also seeks to block the magazine’s website within West Bengal.
The petitioner has submitted that the picture of Ranveer Singh would “deprave the mind of the public at large in West Bengal, especially of minors” and therefore the circulation of the magazine in question needs to be stopped immediately.
The matter is likely to be heard later this week.
Subscriber Only Stories
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is facing an FIR in Maharashtra for posing and publishing his ‘nude’ photoshoot pictures on various social media portals.
The FIR was registered under Sections 292, 293 and 509 of the IPC, 1860 and Section 67A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
